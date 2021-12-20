Abracadabra: Greene North Butler vanquishes Nashua-Plainfield 56-36

Greene North Butler showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Nashua-Plainfield 56-36 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 20.

The Bearcats' shooting moved to a 25-15 lead over the Huskies at the half.

