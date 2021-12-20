Abracadabra: Greene North Butler vanquishes Nashua-Plainfield 56-36

Greene North Butler showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Nashua-Plainfield 56-36 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 20.
In recent action on December 14, Greene North Butler faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Postville on December 14 at Postville High School. Click here for a recap
The Bearcats' shooting moved to a 25-15 lead over the Huskies at the half.
