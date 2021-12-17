Abracadabra: Baxter vanquishes Traer North Tama 72-48

Baxter showered the scoreboard with points to drown Traer North Tama 72-48 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 17.

Baxter made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over Traer North Tama after the first quarter.

Baxter's offense darted to a 31-20 lead over Traer North Tama at the half.

