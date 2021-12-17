Abracadabra: Baxter vanquishes Traer North Tama 72-48

Baxter showered the scoreboard with points to drown Traer North Tama 72-48 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 17.
In recent action on December 11, Baxter faced off against Tripoli and Traer North Tama took on Conrad BCLUW on December 11 at Conrad BCLUW High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Baxter made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over Traer North Tama after the first quarter.
Baxter's offense darted to a 31-20 lead over Traer North Tama at the half.
