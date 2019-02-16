Try 1 month for 99¢
Better-basketball-clip-art

CRESCO -- New Hampton put together a late charge and upset Aplington-Parkersburg 55-54 in a Class 2A boys' district basketball semifinal Friday night.

With a minute to go in the third quarter, the Falcons held what appeared to be a commanding lead, 45-29, but the Chickasaws outscored A-P 26-9 in the final nine minutes.

New Hampton’s Tristan Sweitzer was the leading scorer with 25 points, 20 of which came in the second half.

The Falcons (15-5) were led by seniors Carter Cuvelier with 25 points and Aaron Bartels with 17.

New Hampton (11-11) faces Crestwood at Charles City for the district title Tuesday at Charles City.

ST. ANSGAR 60, TRIPOLI 42: St. Ansgar built a 34-21 halftime lead and never gave it up as the Saints advanced in Class 1A district play.

Ethan Kirchgatter led four players in double figures for St. Ansgar (13-7) with 16 points. Connor Piehl scored 16 for Tripoli (6-15).

St. Ansgar advanced to meet Janesville, a 66-46 winner over Clarksville, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Rockford for the district title.

CRESTWOOD 55, OSAGE 45: Crestwood survived a tight battle with Osage in 2A district action.

The Cadets (14-7) led 24-23 at halftime and 38-31 after three quarters.

Jonah Bluhm poured in 26 points for Osage (14-8), but the Green Devils made just 2 of 20 shots from 3-point range.

Crestwood advanced to face Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Charles City.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments