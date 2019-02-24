GILBERT -- Dike-New Hartford put together one of its most complete games of the season when the Wolverines needed it most Saturday.
Seventh-ranked D-NH was up against one of Class 2A's highest scoring teams with a state tournament berth at stake in the substate finals, but the Wolverines were up to the challenge.
Dike-New Hartford held Madrid (16-6) 21 points below its season average and limited leading scorer Braden Gibbons, who carried a 22.7 points per game average, to just nine points while rolling to an 81-53 victory.
"We played good defense, and I thought we just did a good job of controlling tempo more than anything," said Wolverines head coach Greg Moore. "It was just a good team effort."
Offensively, D-NH scored a season-high 81 points and shot 62 percent, including 9-for-20 from 3-point range. Dane Fuller and Cade Fuller had 17 points each, Colton Harberts added 16 points and nine defensive rebounds, Ryan Moore had 10 points and Tim Koop finished with nine points and seven assists.
The Wolverines bolted to a 23-10 lead after the opening quarter and were up 46-24 at halftime.
Dike-New Hartford will take a 17-game winning streak to its third state tournament in the past five years. The Wolverines won't learn their opponent until later this week.
