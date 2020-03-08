Boys' state basketball: Wapsie Valley has enjoyed run to state tournament

FAIRBANK — As of Wednesday, Wapsie Valley High School basketball fans had already purchased more than 450 state tournament T-shirts.

Considering the town of Fairbank has a population of about 1,125 and the high school enrollment is 279, the Warrior nation is clearly excited about the team’s first trip to the boys’ state tourney since 2013.

That comes as no surprise to longtime head coach Marty McKowen, who will lead his eighth Wapsie Valley team to state Monday when the Warriors (18-7) tangle with Lake Mills (23-2) at 11:15 a.m. inside Wells Fargo Arena.

“I’ve got to give a shout-out to our fans and our student section,” said McKowen. “They’re one of the best I’ve seen in Wapsie history. They’re so bought in it’s unbelievable.

“After our substate game (a 55-38 win over Edgewood-Colesburg), we shook hands and did a quick thing with the kids and then said, ‘Go enjoy it.’ The first place they ran was right into the middle of our student section.”

It’s been a special season on many levels. The Warriors headed into the Christmas break with a 2-4 record and were 3-5 before turning things around. They’ve now won 15 of their last 17 games and eight in a row since a Feb. 6 loss to Denver.