MONDAY'S RESULTS
Class 1A quarterfinals
Grand View Christian 58, Council Bluffs St. Albert 51
Montezuma 78, Bishop Garrigan 65
Remsen St. Mary's 58, Prince of Peace 55
Alburnett 55, Sioux Central 54
Class 2A quarterfinals
Boyden-Hull 61, Iowa City Regina 56
South Hamilton 73, Rock Valley 61
Van Meter 43, Dike-New Hartford 32
GAMES TODAY
Class 2A quarterfinal
North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m.
Class 3A quarterfinals
Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.
Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.
Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A quarterfinals
Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m.
North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Class 4A quarterfinals
Waukee (20-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-10), 10:30 a.m.
Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3), 12:15 p.m.
Class 1A semifinals
Grand View Christian (24-1) vs. Montezuma (22-1), 2 p.m.
Alburnett (19-5) vs. Remsen-St. Mary's (20-6), 3:45 p.m.
