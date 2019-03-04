Try 3 months for $3
prep-logo-ihsaa copy.jpg

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Class 1A quarterfinals

Grand View Christian 58, Council Bluffs St. Albert 51

Montezuma 78, Bishop Garrigan 65

Remsen St. Mary's 58, Prince of Peace 55

Alburnett 55, Sioux Central 54

Class 2A quarterfinals

Boyden-Hull 61, Iowa City Regina 56

South Hamilton 73, Rock Valley 61

Van Meter 43, Dike-New Hartford 32

GAMES TODAY

Class 2A quarterfinal

North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 9:30 a.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.

Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6), 1 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.

Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals

Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m.

North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Class 4A quarterfinals

Waukee (20-2) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (13-10), 10:30 a.m.

Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3), 12:15 p.m.

Class 1A semifinals

Grand View Christian (24-1) vs. Montezuma (22-1), 2 p.m.

Alburnett (19-5) vs. Remsen-St. Mary's (20-6), 3:45 p.m.

