DES MOINES -- They’re back.
One year removed from securing the first boys’ basketball championship in school history, Cedar Falls has booked a return to the Class 4A title game with a 35-27 grind-it-out victory over North Scott tonight inside Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena.
Two of the state’s top defensive teams played to their strength throughout much of this game.
Both teams took away interior looks throughout the first half, with posts Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls and Ty Anderson of North Scott often double teamed when they were able to get a touch inside.
Neither team found much success on the perimeter, as well.
Cedar Falls’ only 3-pointer in 12 first half attempts was a 35-foot, two-handed launch by reserve Jaxon Heth that beat the first quarter buzzer to give the Tigers a 7-4 lead. North Scott opened 1-for-9 from distance before Anderson knocked down a 3-pointer at the top of the key that gave the Lancers a 14-13 halftime lead.
North Scott built a lead as large as 25-20 on Anderson’s basket with 1:44 left in the third quarter before Cedar Falls held the Lancers scoreless over their next 11 offensive possessions through an eight-minute stretch. The Tigers went on a 10-0 go-ahead run during that time period.
Senior standout Logan Wolf led Cedar Falls’ offense late with, putting back his own miss off a drive and knocking down a pair of one-and-one free throws in the final two minutes.
Wolf led Cedar Falls with 14 points, while Anderson paced North Scott with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
This story will be updated.
