DUNKERTON — Dunkerton left the door open just a crack Tuesday night, but South Winneshiek wasn’t quite able to push through it as the Raiders hung on for a 60-58 Class 1A district basketball win.
South Winneshiek (13-8) led by four points at halftime before Dunkerton (19-4) outscored the Warriors 16-6 in the third period to take the lead. The Raiders stretched their advantage to nine points down the stretch, but couldn’t convert their free throws and South Winn charged back.
The Warriors had a chance to win it, but Dunkerton’s defense dug in and forced a 25-foot shot at the buzzer that was off target.
Dunkerton advanced to face Don Bosco in Thursday’s district final in Oelwein.
Don Bosco (16-6) advanced with a narrow 52-50 win over Wapsie Valley (12-9).
Elsewhere, Grundy Center also won by a bucket over Hudson, 46-44. The Spartans (11-10) face West Fork (18-4) in the district final at Parkersburg Thursday. West Fork knocked out AGWSR (13-8) 64-46.
Janesville improved to 18-4 with a 61-28 rout of St. Ansgar (13-8). The Wildcats meet Rockford, a 60-53 winner over Turkey Valley, Thursday in New Hampton.
In Class 2A, New Hampton knocked out Northeast Iowa Conference rival Crestwood 50-36. The Chickasaws (12-11) face South Hamilton Saturday in Mason City with a state tournament berth at stake.
Summaries
DUNKERTON 60, S. WINNESHIEK 58
SOUTH WINNESHIEK (13-8) — Jaron Todd 13, Paul Hageman 4, Jacob Herold 10, Noah Tieskoetter 3, Collin Wiltgen 20, Cael Kuboushek 2, Trey Kriener 6.
DUNKERTON (19-4) — Zach Johnson 6, Brady Stone 20, Tylin Williams 6, Brody Rygel 2, Jacob Brandt 2, Brady Happel 21, Riley Tisue 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.