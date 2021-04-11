Boys' basketball: Talented seniors headline 2021 all-metro team

A talented class of seniors left their legacy on the basketball court this past season.

A quartet of seniors helped Cedar Falls complete an undefeated run into the Class 4A state semifinals, while Waterloo West’s Amar Kuljuhovic and Waterloo East’s Ramir Scott were key leaders during their final season of high school basketball.

Cedar Falls’ all-state point guard Trey Campbell joined those seniors on the 2021 all-metro first team as selected by the coaches of Columbus, Cedar Falls, East, West, Waterloo Christian and Valley Lutheran.

University of Northern Iowa basketball recruits Landon Wolf and Chase Courbat of were repeat first team selections. Wolf averaged 16.9 points and knocked down 77 3-pointers at a 46% success rate. Courbat average nearly a double-double of 10 points and eight rebounds while making 64.5% of his shots.

Cedar Falls’ Carter Janssen, an Upper Iowa basketball recruit, did a little bit of everything as he averaged 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists to secure a place on the first team during the first season that he received all-metro recognition. Campbell elevated himself from last year’s second team by filling the stat sheet with 13.9 points, five assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.