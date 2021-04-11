 Skip to main content
Boys' basketball: Talented seniors headline 2021 all-metro team
ALL-METRO BOYS’ BASKETBALL

All-Metro Boys 2021

The All-Metro boys basketball team: first team, back row, from left: Carter Janssen, Amar Kuljuhovic, Ramir Scott, Chase Courbat, Landon Wolf and Trey Campbell. Second team, front row, from left: Joe Knutson, Drew Wagner, Mitch Fordyce, Michael Robinson Jr., Carter Gallagher and Kewone Jones.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

A talented class of seniors left their legacy on the basketball court this past season.

A quartet of seniors helped Cedar Falls complete an undefeated run into the Class 4A state semifinals, while Waterloo West’s Amar Kuljuhovic and Waterloo East’s Ramir Scott were key leaders during their final season of high school basketball.

Cedar Falls’ all-state point guard Trey Campbell joined those seniors on the 2021 all-metro first team as selected by the coaches of Columbus, Cedar Falls, East, West, Waterloo Christian and Valley Lutheran.

University of Northern Iowa basketball recruits Landon Wolf and Chase Courbat of were repeat first team selections. Wolf averaged 16.9 points and knocked down 77 3-pointers at a 46% success rate. Courbat average nearly a double-double of 10 points and eight rebounds while making 64.5% of his shots.

Cedar Falls’ Carter Janssen, an Upper Iowa basketball recruit, did a little bit of everything as he averaged 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists to secure a place on the first team during the first season that he received all-metro recognition. Campbell elevated himself from last year’s second team by filling the stat sheet with 13.9 points, five assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

West’s Kuljuhovic put up an average 16.7 points and 8.5 rebounds following the graduation of a talented Wahawk senior class in 2020. Scott led East with 12.4 points a game to earn a place on the first team after finishing as a multi-year second team selection.

This year’s second team includes Waterloo Columbus’ junior leader Carter Gallagher. Freshman Drew Wagner landed on the second team after helping Waterloo Christian secure a winning record during league play. East sophomore Kewone Jones was another underclassman named to the second team.

Cedar Falls senior center Joe Knutson along with West seniors Mitch Fordyce and Michael Robinson Jr. capped their careers with a place on the second team.

2021 all-metro basketball

FIRST TEAM

Landon Wolf, Sr., Cedar Falls

Trey Campbell, Jr., Cedar Falls

Chase Courbat, Sr., Cedar Falls

Carter Janssen, Sr., Cedar Falls

Amar Kuljuhovic, Sr., Waterloo West

Ramir Scott, Sr., Waterloo East

SECOND TEAM

Carter Gallagher, Jr., Columbus

Drew Wagner, Fr., Waterloo Christian

Joe Knutson, Sr., Cedar Falls

Mitch Fordyce, Sr., Waterloo West

Kewone Jones, So., Waterloo East

Michael Robinson Jr., Sr., Waterloo West

HONORABLE MENTION

CEDAR FALLS – Hunter Jacobson, jr., Dallas Bear, so.

EAST – Martez Wiggley, so., Brian Keene, sr.

WEST – Lucas Fordyce, sr., Colby Adams, sr.

COLUMBUS – Ben Trost, jr., Patrick Steele, sr.

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN – Dominick Jones, sr., Carson Rowenhorst, jr.

VALLEY LUTHERAN – Donovan Elmore, jr., Adric Schmitz, so.

