DES MOINES — A pair of metro players highlight the area contingent named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state boys’ basketball team.
Cedar Falls senior Logan Wolf was named to the first team after leading the Tigers to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship.
The 6-foot-4 Wolf, who will play football and basketball at Northern Iowa next year, averaged 15.5 points while grabbing 118 rebounds, dishing out 108 assists and recording 38 steals.
Waterloo East senior Tyrese Nickelson was one of the leading scorers in the state, averaging 24.1 points per game for the Trojans. He was named to the 4A second team. He also led East in rebounds (121) and assists (57).
Three area players were named to the Class 1A squad — Codey Hicks of Janesville (first team), Brady Happel of Dunkerton (second team) and Jack Kelley of Don Bosco (third team).
In Class 2A, Cade Fuller of Dike-New Hartford and Carter Cuvelier of Aplington-Parkersburg were second-team selections.
In Class 3A, Jackson Molstead, who set Charles City’s all-time scoring record earlier this season, was named to the first team.
For the first time since 1999 when future NBA stars Nick Collison of Iowa Falls and Sioux City West’s Kirk Hinrich shared the honor, the Iowa Mr. Basketball Award was split between seniors Jake Hilmer of North Linn and D.J. Carton of Bettendorf.
Hilmer averaged 26.1 points this season while leading North Linn to the Class 2A state title and finished his career with 2,332 points and 1,106 assists. Carton, an Ohio State signee, averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Bulldogs.
2018-19 All-State
CLASS 1A
First team — Andrew Gibb (Fort Dodge St. Edmond), sr., Brennan Sefrit (Bedford), jr., Codey Hicks (Janesville), sr., Issa Samake (Grandview Christian), sr., Nick Reid (Central City) jr., TJ Schnurr (Algona Garrigan), Trey Shearer (Montezuma), so., Zach Martinek (West Fork), sr.
Second team — Brady Happel (Dunkerton), sr., Bryce Coppock (Newell-Fonda), jr., Cole Burmeister (Exira-EHK), sr., Hunter Decker (Sioux Central), sr., Izic Mackey (Alburnett), sr., Jackson Louscher (South O’Brien), jr., Kaidon Larson (Prince of Peace), sr., Nik Cobel (WACO), jr.
Third team — Angelo WInkel (Algona Garrigan), so., Caleb Grizzle (Ankeny Christian), sr., Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland), sr., J.D. Stout (Keota), jr., Jack Kelley (Don Bosco), sr., Jared Gast (Council Bluffs St. Albert), sr., Parker Hitt (Mormon Trail), sr., Spencer Schorg (Remsen St. Mary’s).
CLASS 2A
First team — Beau De Jongh (Boyden-Hull), sr., Ben Heeren (Ogden), sr., Conner Hill (South Hamitlon), sr., Cooper DeJean (OABCIG), so., Jace Davidson (Pocahontas), sr., Jake Hilmer (North Linn), sr., Masen Miller (Iowa City Regina), jr., Ryan Schmitt (Van Meter), sr.
Second team — Andrew Van Ryswyk (PCM), sr., Avery Busta (Forest City), sr., Cade Fuller (Dike-New Hartford), sr., Caleb Delzell (Camanche), jr., Carter Cuvelier (Aplington-Parkersburg), sr., Hunter Dekkers (West Sioux), jr., James Betz (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), sr., Keaton Mitchell (Wapello), sr.
Third team — Ben Wolgemuth (Mediapolis), sr., CamSpenkson (Camanche), jr., Curran Ingram (Des Moines Christian) jr., Haris Hoffman (Cascade), sr., Justin Recker (Monticello) so,, Logan Peters (South Hamilton) sr., Trey Hinote (Greene County), sr., Zane Neubaum (South Central Calhoun), jr.
CLASS 3A
First team — AJ Becker (Maquoketa), sr., Bowen Born (Norwalk), jr., Cole Henry (Oskaloosa), sr., Collin Lister (Carlisle), sr., Derek Krogmann (West Delaware), sr., Jackson Molstead (Charles City), sr., Owen Coburn (Spirit Lake), sr., Xavier Foster (Oskaloosa), jr.
Second team — Alex Irwin (Le Mars), sr., Christian Stanislav (Glenwood), sr., Conner Groves (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), sr., Drew Enke (Clear Lake), sr., Dylan Peeters (Davenport Assumption), sr., Easton Darling (Winterset), jr., Goanar Billiew (Denison-Schleswig), jr., Kylan Smallwood (Creston), sr.
Third team — Daniel Wright (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), jr., Jacob Schockemoehl (Dubuque Wahlert), jr., Keaton Kutcher (Mount Vernon), so., Kieren Nichols (Knoxville), so., Logan Shetterly (Pella), jr., Macklin Shananhan (Maquoketa), sr., Nate Michels (Benton), sr., Rian Yates (Oskaloosa), sr.
CLASS 4A
First team — Aidan Vandereloo (Sioux City East), sr., D.J. Carton (Bettendorf), sr., Keegan Murray (Cedar Rapids Prairie), sr., Logan Wolf (Cedar Falls), sr., Noah Carter (Dubuque Senior), sr., Patrick McCaffery (Iowa City West), sr., Trey Hutcheson (Linn-Mar), sr., Treyke Locure (Des Moines North), sr.
Second team — Cliff McCray (Sioux City West), sr., Dylan Jones (Waukee), sr., Evan Gauger (Indianola), sr., Keshawn Pegues (Davenport Central), sr., Kris Murray (Cedar Rapids Prairie), sr., Tamin Lipsey (Ames), fr., Ty Anderson (North Scott), jr., Tyrese Nickelson (Waterloo East), sr.
Third team — Cortaviaus Seales (North Scott), sr., Jack Wetzel (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), jr., Japannah Kellogg (Ames), sr., Matt Stilwill (West Des Moines Dowling), jr., Mick McCurry (Cedar Rapids Washington), sr., Noah Hart (Waukee), sr., Peyton Williams (Johnston), sr., Trayvon Williams (West Des Moines Valley), sr.
