Basketball: IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A
;Rec.;LW
1. Bishop Garrigan;13-0;1
2. Newell-Fonda;12-1;2
3. Kingsley-Pierson;15-0;4
4. St. Ansgar;12-1;3
5. MMCRU;11-1;5
6. Exira-EHK;14-0;6
7. Collins-Maxwell;12-0;7
8. Montezuma;15-1;8
9. Springville;14-2;9
10. Winfield-Mt. Union;13-0;10
11. Burlington Notre Dame;11-1;11
12. Westwood;11-2;NR
13. Lenox;10-2;NR
14. North Mahaska;8-2;12
15. Woodbury Central;13-4;15
Class 2A
;Rec.;LW
1. Maquoketa Valley;15-0;1
2. Dike-New Hartford;12-0;2
3. West Branch;9-1;3
4. North Linn;12-1;4
5. Nodaway Valley;12-0;5
6. Bellevue;13-1;10
7. Grundy Center;9-2;11
8. Central Lyon;12-2;9
9. West Hancock;11-2;6
10. Treynor;13-2;7
11. Underwood;13-1;12
12. Sioux Central;9-3;13
13. Denver;9-4;8
14. Jesup;12-2;14
15. Cascade;12-4;15
Class 3A
;Rec;LW
1. Cherokee;13-0;1
2. Unity Christian;11-1;3
3. D.M. Christian;12-2;2
4. Clear Lake;11-1;5
5. Osage;11-1;6
6. West Lyon;11-1;8
7. West Liberty;8-3;9
8. West Burlington;13-1;7
9. Roland-Story;8-3;11
10. Estherville-L.C.;12-2;14
11. Solon;10-4;12
12. Vinton-Shellsburg;13-2;14
13. Center Point-Urbana;10-4;4
14. Panorama;10-3;10
15. Waukon;9-3;NR
Class 4A
;Rec.;LW
1. Glenwood;12-2;1
2. Ballard;12-0;2
3. Gilbert;12-1;3
4. Dallas Center-Grimes;11-2;4
5. Central DeWitt;10-1;5
6. North Scott;8-1;6
7. Waverly-Shell Rock;11-2;7
8. Bondurant-Farrar;7-4;10
9. Creston;10-4;8
10. Denison-Schleswig;10-2;11
11. Harlan;9-3;12
12. Cedar Rapids Xavier;6-5;9
13. Boone;6-4;NR
14. Lewis Central;7-5;NR
15. Marion;8-4;NR
Class 5A
1. Johnston;7-0;1
2. Waukee;3-1;2
3. Waterloo West;11-1;3
4. Southeast Polk;8-2;5
5. Ankeny Centennial;8-1;6