Basketball: IGHSAU rankings
Basketball clip art

Class 1A

;Rec.;LW

1. Bishop Garrigan;13-0;1

2. Newell-Fonda;12-1;2

3. Kingsley-Pierson;15-0;4

4. St. Ansgar;12-1;3

5. MMCRU;11-1;5

6. Exira-EHK;14-0;6

7. Collins-Maxwell;12-0;7

8. Montezuma;15-1;8

9. Springville;14-2;9

10. Winfield-Mt. Union;13-0;10

11. Burlington Notre Dame;11-1;11

12. Westwood;11-2;NR

13. Lenox;10-2;NR

14. North Mahaska;8-2;12

15. Woodbury Central;13-4;15

Class 2A

;Rec.;LW

1. Maquoketa Valley;15-0;1

2. Dike-New Hartford;12-0;2

3. West Branch;9-1;3

4. North Linn;12-1;4

5. Nodaway Valley;12-0;5

6. Bellevue;13-1;10

7. Grundy Center;9-2;11

8. Central Lyon;12-2;9

9. West Hancock;11-2;6

10. Treynor;13-2;7

11. Underwood;13-1;12

12. Sioux Central;9-3;13

13. Denver;9-4;8

14. Jesup;12-2;14

15. Cascade;12-4;15

Class 3A

;Rec;LW

1. Cherokee;13-0;1

2. Unity Christian;11-1;3

3. D.M. Christian;12-2;2

4. Clear Lake;11-1;5

5. Osage;11-1;6

6. West Lyon;11-1;8

7. West Liberty;8-3;9

8. West Burlington;13-1;7

9. Roland-Story;8-3;11

10. Estherville-L.C.;12-2;14

11. Solon;10-4;12

12. Vinton-Shellsburg;13-2;14

13. Center Point-Urbana;10-4;4

14. Panorama;10-3;10

15. Waukon;9-3;NR

Class 4A

;Rec.;LW

1. Glenwood;12-2;1

2. Ballard;12-0;2

3. Gilbert;12-1;3

4. Dallas Center-Grimes;11-2;4

5. Central DeWitt;10-1;5

6. North Scott;8-1;6

7. Waverly-Shell Rock;11-2;7

8. Bondurant-Farrar;7-4;10

9. Creston;10-4;8

10. Denison-Schleswig;10-2;11

11. Harlan;9-3;12

12. Cedar Rapids Xavier;6-5;9

13. Boone;6-4;NR

14. Lewis Central;7-5;NR

15. Marion;8-4;NR

Class 5A

1. Johnston;7-0;1

2. Waukee;3-1;2

3. Waterloo West;11-1;3

4. Southeast Polk;8-2;5

5. Ankeny Centennial;8-1;6

6. Iowa City West;5-3;7

7. Cedar Falls;10-2;4

8. Iowa City High;7-2;8

9. Cedar Rapids Washington;9-1;11

10. Dowling Catholic;7-3;12

11. Des Moines Roosevelt;2-1;10

12. West Des Moines Valley;5-4;13

13. Ankeny;5-3;NR

14. Indianola;11-2;14

15. Davenport North;2-1;9

