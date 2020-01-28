Barney erupts for 31 in CF win

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Falls set the tone with its full-court defense early and the seventh-ranked Tigers cruised past Cedar Rapids Washington 80-49 in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball Tuesday.

Tiger senior Anaya Barney had a big night with 31 points, including four of Cedar Falls’ 12 buckets from 3-point range. Seven Tigers contributed at least one 3-pointer each.

Cedar Falls (10-4, 5-3) led 29-7 after the first quarter and 49-22 at halftime. Emerson Green finished with 17 points for the Tigers and Anna Sandvold had 10.

WATERLOO WEST 74, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 23: Eighth-ranked Waterloo West had no trouble with Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday.

Each of the 10 Wahawks who played got into the scoring column. Leading the pack was Halli Poock with 18 points. Lauren Conrey added 12 and both Ashley Nystrom and Gabby Moore had 10.

West (13-3, 7-3) led 20-6 at the end of the first. The Wahawk defense allowed only two points in the second quarter and held Jefferson (2-14, 1-9) scoreless in the third.

HUDSON 52, COLUMBUS 35: Hudson built a first-half lead and held Columbus off for a North Iowa Cedar League win.