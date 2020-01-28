Barney erupts for 31 in CF win

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Falls set the tone with its full-court defense early and the seventh-ranked Tigers cruised past Cedar Rapids Washington 80-49 in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Tiger senior Anaya Barney had a big night with 31 points, including four of Cedar Falls’ 12 buckets from 3-point range. Seven Tigers contributed at least one 3-pointer each.
Cedar Falls (10-4, 5-3) led 29-7 after the first quarter and 49-22 at halftime. Emerson Green finished with 17 points for the Tigers and Anna Sandvold had 10.
WATERLOO WEST 74, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 23: Eighth-ranked Waterloo West had no trouble with Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday.
Each of the 10 Wahawks who played got into the scoring column. Leading the pack was Halli Poock with 18 points. Lauren Conrey added 12 and both Ashley Nystrom and Gabby Moore had 10.
West (13-3, 7-3) led 20-6 at the end of the first. The Wahawk defense allowed only two points in the second quarter and held Jefferson (2-14, 1-9) scoreless in the third.
HUDSON 52, COLUMBUS 35: Hudson built a first-half lead and held Columbus off for a North Iowa Cedar League win.
The Pirates (12-3, 9-3) led 18-10 after one quarter and 25-13 at halftime. Jessica Carolan had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Ashlynn Kuhn 11 points and Maddie McKenna 10 for Hudson.
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 68, WATERLOO EAST 11: Fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie overpowered Waterloo East in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
The Hawks (14-0, 10-0) led 44-7 at halftime.
East (0-13, 0-8) got eight points from Erion Gafeney.
Boys’ basketball
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 64 JANESVILLE 50: Waterloo Christian avenged an early season setback and handed Janesville just its third loss and second in Iowa Star Conference play.
Dominick Jones scored 20 points and had six 3-point goals for Waterloo Christian (8-9, 4-5) and John Zwack had 21 points with 13 free throws.
For Janesville, Wiley Sherburne scored 18 points.
HUDSON 51, WATERLOO COLUMBUS 30: Hudson’s defense never let Columbus find its rhythm as the Pirates rolled to a North Iowa Cedar League win.
Columbus scored seven or fewer points in three of the four quarters.
Hudson improved to 7-7 overall and 5-6 in league games while the Sailors slipped to 5-11 and 4-7.
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-09
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-10
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-05
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-06
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-07
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-08
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-03
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-04
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-01
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-02
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
CED. FALLS 80, C.R. WASHINGTON 49
CEDAR FALLS (10-4, 5-3) — Anaya Barney 13 1-1 31, Emerson Green 6 3-4 17, Sydney Remmert 2 0-0 5, Jasmine Barney 3 2-4 9, Lexie Godfrey 1 0-0 3, Anna Sandvold 3 2-2 10, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 3, Kayla Hurley 1 0-0 2, Ellie Gerdes 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 8-11 80.
You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (8-8, 5-5) — Sydney Engledow 3 0-0 7, Marek McBride 2 0-0 6, Orianna Crusoe 2 2-3 6, Lucci O’Donnell 2 0-0 4, Markea Jackson 2 0-2 4, Hannah Stuelke 9 3-6 21, Deja Redmond 0 1-2 1, Aeri Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-13 49.
Cedar Falls 29 20 14 17 — 80
C.R. Washington 7 15 12 15 — 49
3-point goals — Cedar Falls 13 (A. Barney 4, Green 2, Remmert 1, J. Barney 1, Godfrey 1, Sandvold 2, Linck 1), C.R. Washington 3 (Engledow 1, McBride 2). Total fouls — Cedar Falls 14, C.R. Washington 9. Fouled out — none.
WAT. WEST 74, C.R. JEFFERSON 23
WATERLOO WEST (13-3, 7-3) — Ajla Dzelic 1 0-0 3, Lauren Conrey 5 0-0 12, Jaide Domatob 2 2-3 6, Halli Poock 6 4-5 18, Gabby Moore 4 2-3 10, Ashley Nystrom 5 0-0 10, Sahara Williams 1 0-2 2, Sierra Burt 2 1-1 5, Brianna McPoland 0- 2-2 2, Brooklynn Smith 3 0-0 6. Totals 29-11-14 74.
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON (2-14, 1-9) — Aubrey Luvan 0 0-0 0, Aliyah Walker 4 0-0 11, Hannah Hoeger 2 1-1 5, Madie Denlinger 0 0-0 0, Kalyn Wise 1 0-0 2, Jada Platt 1 0-0 2, Jenna Griffith 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 2-3 23.
Wat. West 20 28 14 12 — 74
C.R. Jefferson 6 2 0 15 — 23
3-point goals — West 5 (Conrey 2, Poock 2, Dzelic 1). Jefferson 3 (Walker 3). Total fouls — West 5, Jefferson 14. Fouled out — none.
Boys’ basketball
WAT. CHRISTIAN 64, JANESVILLE 50
JANESVILLE (14-3, 8-2) — Jaden Appleby 3 2-2 8, Ben McGrath 5 1-2 9, Leo Dodd 1 0-0 3, Wiley Sherburne 7 3-4 18, Joey Carlson 2 2-4 7, Jared Hoodjer 0 1-2 1, Rogan Gergen 2 0-0 4, Totals 23 9-12 50.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (8-9, 4-5) — John Zwack 4 13-18 21, Carson Rowenhorst 3 4-7 11, Dominick Jones 7 0-0 20, David Swalve 1 0-0 2, Elliott Flynn 5 0-0 10. Totals 19 17-27 64.
Janesville 11 3 10 26 — 50
Wat. Christian 15 14 14 21 — 64
3-point goals — Janesville 5 (McGrath 2, Dodd 1 Shurburne 1, Carlson 1), Waterloo Christian 7 (Rowenhorst 1, Jones 6). Total fouls — Janesville 20, Waterloo Christian12. Fouled out — Appleby, McGrath, Swalve.
Wrestling
HAMP.-DUMONT 54, WAT. EAST 22
138 – Carl Barkema (HDC) pinned Adrian Doyle, 1:50. 145 – Brayden Peters (East) pinned Chase Spradlin, 4:33. 152 – Aiden Ernst (East) pinned Tate Schmitt, 1:50. 160 – Braden Hansen (HDC) pinned Ian Lucas, 1:16. 170 – Matthew Cary (East) pinned Bryan Flores. 3:17. 182 – Aleks Salinas (HDC) won by forfeit. 195 – Logan Walker (HDC) won by forfeit. 220 – Isaac Heilskov (HDC) won by forfeit. 285 – Alex Koch (HDC) won by forfeit. 106 – No match. 113 – Jack Showalter (HDC) pinned William Black, 0:32. 120 – Jakyb Kapp (HDC) pinned Ryan Strong, 3:28. 126 – Tomas Cavazos (HDC) won by forfeit. 132 – Caden Herrmann (East) dec. Jaycob Martzahn 14-3.
HAMP.-DUMONT 43, DIKE-NH 26
132 – Martzahn (HDC) pinned Caden Ragsdale, 3:26. 138 – Barkeman (HDC) pinned Jace Petersen, 4:49.145 – Nick Reinicke (DNH) pinned Spradlin, 3:33. 152 – Schmitt (HDC) pinned Gabe Skornia, 4:17. 160 – Hansen fff dec. Cole Graves 10-8. 170 – Flores (HDC) dec, Cayden Bushkohl 20-6. 182 – Aidan Walters (DNH) pinned Salinas, 1:39. 195 – Joe Folkerts (DNH) dec. Walker SV-1 3-1. 220 – Zach Starbuck (DNH) pinned Heilskov. 0:57. 285 – Jacob Leohr (DNH) pinned Koch, 3:13. 106 – No match. 113 – Showalter (HDC) won by forfeit. 120 – Kapp (HDC) won by forfeit, 126 – Cavazos (HDC) pinned Dylan Ohrt, 2:00.
DIKE-NH 48, WAT. EAST 28
145 – Reinicke (DNH) pinned Peters, 0:24. 152 – Ernst (East) pinned Skornia, 3:35. 160 – Graves (DNH) pinned Lucas, 1:06. 170 – Cary (East) pinned Buskohl, 0:41. 182 – Walters (DNH) won by forfeit. 195 – Folkerts (DNH) won by forfeit. 220 – Starbuck (DNH) won by forfeit. 285 – Leohr (DNH) won by forfeit. 106 – No match. 113 – Black East won by forfeit. 120 – Strong (East) won by forfeit. 126 – Ohrt (DNH) pinned Strong, 3:08. 132 – Herrmann (East) def. Ragsdale 18-6. 138 – Petersen (DNH) pinned Doyle, 2:46.