JOHNSTON — The numbers said Dike-New Hartford was in for a tough battle Monday night in its Class 2A girls’ regional basketball final against Panorama.
The Wolverines said otherwise.
Seventh-ranked Dike-New Hartford (20-2) dominated the sixth-ranked Panthers (22-2) 50-15 to earn a return trip to Des Moines for next week’s state tournament.
The Wolverines’ pressing defense limited Panorama to 12 first-half points on the way to a 29-12 halftime lead. Then, D-NH allowed just three total points in the second half, all in the third quarter. A key to that defensive effort was the Wolverines’ work against Bailey Beckman who brought a 20.3 scoring average into the game. She managed just one 3-pointer Monday.
Offensively, Katie Knock had 16 points, Ellie Foster 13 and Morgan Weber 11 for D-NH.
The Wolverines will get a rematch against Cascade (22-1) in the first round at state. Cascade knocked D-NH out in the opening round a year ago.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 62, RIDGEVIEW 55: At Fort Dodge, Aplington-Parkersburg put together a stellar finish to earn its first trip to state since the 2012-13 season.
The 12th-ranked Falcons (23-2) put together a 12-2 run to break away from a 42-42 tie in the fourth quarter and then closed it out from the free throw line where they hit 12 of 20 over the final eight minutes.
Sophia Jungling had 19 points and seven rebounds and hit 8 of 12 fourth-quarter free throws. Jenna Bruns had two big baskets to help ignite the decisive 12-2 run and finished with 12 points. Megan Johnson chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds.
A-P, which tied the school record for wins, will be making its fourth trip to state. The Falcons face Central Decatur (22-0) at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Des Moines.
CLARKSVILLE 55, NORTH BUTLER 20: Sixth-ranked Clarksville left little doubt Monday as the Indians advanced to the Class 1A state tournament.
Clarksville held North Butler to six first-half points while building a 21-6 halftime lead, then outscored the Bearcats 34-14 over the final two quarters.
Kori Wedeking led the Indians (20-2) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Janet Borchardt and Mallory Hoodjer added nine points each.
Defensively, Clarksville finished with 24 steals, including seven by Wedeking and five by Borchardt. Chloe Ross and Borchardt led the Indians with seven rebounds each.
Clarksville heads to state as the No. 4 seed and will play Bellevue Marquette (21-2) at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Summaries
DIKE-N. HART. 50, PANORAMA 15
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (20-2) — Ellie Foster 13, Rylee Wessely 2, Morgan Weber 11, Katie Knock 16, Sophia Hoffmann 4, Carlee Dove 4.
PANORAMA (22-2) — Anna Holloway 3, Bailey Beckman 3, Morgan Johnk 3, Abbi Holloway 1, Lydia Knapp 5.
APL.-PARK. 62, RIDGEVIEW 55
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (23-2) — Sophia Jungling 19, Karsen DeGroote 4, Megan Johnson 12, Jenna Bruns 12, Avari Everts 7, Ainsley Brungard 2, Jaycie Ellis 2, McKenna Oldenburger 4.
RIDGEVIEW (14-10) — Kinzey Dutler 8, Kennedy Mason 2, Emerson Else 8, Hanna Blackmore 2, Kara Richard 12, Kenzee Wunschel 23.
