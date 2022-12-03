Area Roundup: A-P boys win thriller; WSR's Stough, Djoumessi win Donnybrook titles

In a back-and-forth game, Aplington-Parkersburg had the last answer as the Falcons edged Grundy Center, 71-69, Friday in boys’ basketball action

The Spartans jumped out to a 19-12 lead after one quarter, but a strong second quarter saw A-P pulled to within 38-35 at halftime. The game was tied after three quarters, 55-all.

Garrett Hempen led the Falcons with 25 points. Gavin Thomas chipped in 21, and Martez Wiggley came off the bench to score 15 points and grab eight rebounds.

Sophomore Jalen Kirkpatrick led Grundy Center with 26 points.

Jesup 77, Denver 57: The J-Hawks (2-0) steadily pulled away with a strong second half that saw them outscore the Cyclones, 44-28.

Four Jesup players scored in double figures led by Jack Miller and Ryan Treptow as they scored 23 and 21, respectively.

Cale Schissel added 14, and Brevin Dehl 13.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Wapsie Valley 29: The Rebels pulled away in the second half turning an eight-point halftime advantage to a 19 point lead after three quarters.

William Kiburis had 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals to pace G-R. Caleb Egesdal added 14 for the Rebels.

Girls

Union 52, East Marshall 37: Ava Mills scored 20 points, and Brigitte Rohrer added 15 as the Knights improved to 2-1 with the victory.

Mills also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for Union.

Dike-New Hartford 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14: Ellary Knock and Maryn Bixby both score 14 points as the top-ranked Wolverines rolled.

Jadyn Petersen added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Bixby had six assists and five steals. Knock had six steals.

Saela Steege and Isabelle Elliott each had six points to lead the Cougars.

Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Grundy Center 41: The Falcons (3-0) used a 44-point second half to steadily pull away from the Spartans.

Ellen Waller had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for A-P.

Peyton Klooster added 15, and Kendall Riherd 11. Quinnlyn Schultz had five steals and three assists.

Carlie Willis scored 16 points to lead Grundy Center.

Girls’ wrestling

Dan Gable Donnybrook: A pair of Charles City wrestlers and a pair of Waverly-Shell Rock wrestlers captured individual titles Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Charles City’s Lilly Luft at 135 and Destiny Kolheim at 155 won titles for the Comets.

Luft pinned Zoey Barber of Omaha West in the 135 finals, while Kolheim edged Grace Alagbo of Apple Valley, 8-6.

The Go-Hawks got championships from Lily Stough at 130 and Kiara Djoumessi at 140.

Stough topped Lebanon, Missouri’s Aalea Bartel, 5-4, in the championship match.

Djoumessi pinned Charles City’s Elizabeth Oleson in the 140 final.

The Go-Hawks also saw Brinley Meyer take ninth at 120, Eva Heise third at 125, Haidyn Snyder third at 145, Alli Seegers seventh at 145, Karissa Oldenberger seventh at 170 and Madison Hinrichs was runner-up at 235.

New Hampton-Turkey Valley’s Ali Russler was second at 145.