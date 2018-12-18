Try 1 month for 99¢
CLARKSVILLE — Kori Wedeking knocked down three of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter as Class 1A's No. 8 Clarksville (8-1, 5-1) pulled away early during a 57-31 home Iowa Star conference win over Dunkerton (3-4, 3-3) Tuesday night.

Wedeking led Clarksville with a game-high 22 points. Kaitlyn Wilder paced Dunkerton with 11 points.

JANESVILLE 54, TRIPOLI 42: Class 1A's No. 8 Janesville overcame a 26-23 halftime deficit to defend its home court with a victory over Iowa Star rival Tripoli.

Briana Baker-Bruce led Janesville (7-1, 6-0) with 21 points, eight assists and four steals. Alisa Bengen added 12 points for the Wildcats. Zoe Semelroth paced Tripoli (6-3, 4-2) with 19 points.

