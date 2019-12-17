LA PORTE CITY -- Union fought off Hudson in a North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball matchup Tuesday, finally putting the game away at the free throw line in the closing minutes, 56-51.
Keegan Block provided several of those clutch foul shots and led the Knights (1-4) with 19 points. Bryce Griffin topped Hudson (2-3) with 18 points.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 60, JESUP 44: Dike-New Hartford pulled away from Jesup in the fourth quarter to improve to 5-0 on the season.
The Wolverines led just 44-40 heading into the final eight minutes.
Dane Fuller finished with 22 points and Derek Kinney 16 for D-NH, while Brodie Kresser and Carson Lienau led Jesup (1-5, 0-5) with 14 and 12, respectively.
JANESVILLE 57, RICEVILLE 41: Wiley Sherbune scored 24 points to lead the ninth-ranked Janesville boys to a win over Riceville.
Janesville (6-0, 5-0) opened the game with a 15-2 lead and led 31-15 at the half. Riceville (2-4, 0-4) cut its deficit to six in the second half, but Janesville quickly built it back up.
Janesville has won six straight. including five Iowa Star North Division contests.
Girls' basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 56, JESUP 33: Ellie Foster (19 points) and Katie Knock (15) teamed up to outscore Jesup as Dike-New Hartford claimed a 56-33 NICL win.
The seventh-ranked Wolverines (5-1, 5-0) led 24-19 at the half, then used full-court press to increase their lead to 43-28 in the third quarter.
The J-Hawks (4-3, 3-3) were led by Amanda Treptow with 15 points.
CLARKSVILLE 64, TRIPOLI 32: Kori Wedeking scored 20 points to lead sixth-ranked Clarksville to its fifth win in as many games.
Emma Poppe added 12 points and Katie Stirling 11 for the Indians.
For Tripoli (3-4, 2-3), 6-1 senior Zoe Semelroth pumped in 19 points.
DECORAH 47, OELWEIN 11: Oelwein couldn't crack Decorah's defense as the Vikings rolled to its first Northeast Iowa Conference win.
Ambria Pipho had 11 points and Emma Nierengarten 10 for Decorah (5-2, 1-2). Oelwein (0-6, 0-3), scored just four second-half points.
