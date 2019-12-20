PARKERSBURG -- Dike-New Hartford rode balanced scoring and clutch play in the final seconds to upset No. 6-rated Aplington-Parkersburg in a matchup of boys' basketball rivals Friday, 60-58.
Dike-New Hartford led at the intermission, but the Falcons quickly took the lead after the break and led by as much as 52-47 in the fourth quarter.
Parker Kiewiet hit a lay-up with a minute to go to pull the Wolverines even, and Landen Sullivan's two free throws with :30 remaining provided the winning margin.
The win broke a tie for first place in the conference as both teams entered the game with 4-0 league marks. Dike-NH is 6-0 overall while A-P is now 6-1.
Josh Haan of the Falcons led all scorers with a career-high 16 points. He was also credited with 16 rebounds.
AJ Wegener led D-NH with 12 points while seven other players scored.
NORTH TAMA 47, RICEVILLE 41: North Tama had to dig deep to pull out a tight boys' basketball matchup of Iowa Star teams Friday.
The Redhawks (3-3) led 22-18 at halftime, but Riceville (1-6) surged to a three-point lead in the third quarter. The Wildcats still led by three with three minutes to play before North Tama pulled out the win.
Adam Greiner had 19 points to lead the Redhawks whle Ryan McLean added 14.
DECORAH 80, NEW HAMPTON 34: Four players scored in double-figures as Decorah ran away from New Hampton in a Northeast Iowa contest.
Matt Franzen and Andrew Magner had 15 points each for the Vikings (3-2, 2-1) while Joseph Bockman and Logan Halverson added 11 each.
Girls' basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 54, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 26: Dike-New Hartford finished the 2019 portion of the season with a win over rival Aplington-Parkersburg.
The Wolverines limited the Falcons to just nine points in the opening half while scoring 32.
Katie Knock led all scorers with 15 points while Morgan Weber had 11 points to go along with 10 rebounds for the sixth-ranked Wolverines (6-1, 6-0).
Megan Johnson led A-P (4-3, 2-3) with nine points.
COLO-NESCO 60, CLARKSVILLE 56, OT: Colo-NESCO rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and went on to hand fifth-ranked Clarksville its first loss of the season.
Clarksville (5-1) led 26-25 at halftime and 42-33 after three quarters. The Indians then scored just three points in the extra period as the Royals (6-2) pulled out the victory.
Clarksville lost three players due to fouls and made only 8 of 15 free throws compared to 15 of 27 for Colo-NESCO.
Janet Borchardt led four Indians in double-figure scoring with 15 points.
