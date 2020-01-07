{{featured_button_text}}
DIKE -- Sixth-ranked Dike-New Hartford needed a strong finish to finally subdue Union 46-39 in a North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball game Tuesday.

The Wolverines (8-0) raced out to a 19-6 first-quarter lead, but Union stormed back to close within a point at halftime. The game was tied 35-35 after three quarters.

Caleb Reel led Union (1-7) with 12 points while Parker Kiewiet's 10 paced a balanced Dike-New Hartford attack.

DECORAH 54, SPRING GROVE 33: Decorah improved to 6-3 with a non-conference win over Spring Grove, Minn.

Logan Halverson had 11 points and Patrick Bockman 10 for the Vikings, who held Spring Grove to just nine second-half points.

Girls' basketball

DIKE-N.H. 46, UNION 25: No. 6 Dike-New Hartford cruised to its seventh win in eight games behind another strong defensive effort.

Morgan Weber's 16 points led the Wolverines. Union fell to 0-9.

DUNKERTON 53, OELWEIN 22: Seniors Lily Fettkether (13 points) and Ashlyn Shimp (11) led Dunkerton past Oelwein in a non-conference matchup.

The Raider defense allowed only four Oelwein players to break into the scoring column.

COLO-NESCO 69, TRIPOLI 47: Olivia Miller poured in a game-high 21 points for Tripoli, but it wasn't enough as the Panthers fell to Colo-Nesco Tuesday.

Colo-Nesco (7-2) built a 30-19 halftime lead and stretched it to 53-29 after three quarters.

Zoe Semelroth had 15 points for Tripoli (5-5).

