Area prep roundup: No. 10 Wolverines pull away from No. 5 Falcons
AREA PREP ROUNDUP

Area prep roundup: No. 10 Wolverines pull away from No. 5 Falcons

Dike-New Hartford Logo.png

DIKE – No. 10 Dike-New Hartford built a comfortable lead in the third quarter and then held off a fourth-quarter challenge from No. 5 Aplington-Parkersburg to pull out a 81-72 win over in a Class 2A Top Ten showdown Friday.

A-P (6-1) led at halftime, 28-27, but the Wolverines (5-1) took charge in the third quarter taking advantage of an effective full-court pressure game.

 The Falcons made it interesting late, but DNH made its free throws down the stretch to pull out the win.

Dane Fuller had 29 for the Wolverines and Zak Wauters and Landen Sullivan each 18. Nathan Moore had 10 assists and seven boards for DNH.

Josh Haan led four Falcon scorers in double figures with 15.

Summaries

Prep girls

COLLINS-MAXWELL 60, DUNKERTON 10,

DUNKERTON – Bailey VanLengen 1, Morgan Weepie 3, Mallory Tissue 6.

COLLINS-MAXWELL – Alexis Houge 11, Kenzie Weirson 4, Brooke Christie 16, Chloe Wierson 3, Erica Houge 14, Reagan Franzen 12.

GREEN MOUNTAIN-GARWIN 42, TRIPOLI 28

TRIPOLI – Peyton Franzen 8, Keyra Krueger 4, Kylee Bartz 4, Mallory Mueller 12.

GMG – Mason 9, Yilck 7, Schewe 5, Vaughn 14, Sienknecht 4, Stonewall 2.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 66, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 36

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (6-2) – Lily Hovenga 7, Sommer Stotler 4, Emalee Price 3, Ellen Waller 2, Seyann Luhring 3, Ellie Etjen 8, Kaitlin Cuvelier 5, Kasidy Mohwinkle 2, Kennedy Lind 2.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (6-0) – Camille Landphair 2, Ellary Knock 14, Taylor Kvale 12, Maryn Bixby 5, Paula Gonzalez 15, Payton Petersen 6, Sophia Hoffman 9, Abby Sohn 4

Prep boys

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 81, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 72

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (6-1) – Jayden Mackie 12, Gavin Thomas 6, Garrett Hempen 10, Josh Haan 15, Owen Thomas 10, Elijah Switzer 6, Cooper Hoff 3, Christian Haugstad 10.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (5-1) – AJ Wegener 2, Nathan Moore 6, Zak Wauters 18, Landen Sullivan 18, Brewer Eiklenborg 6, Dane Fuller 29, Cale Jensen 2.

