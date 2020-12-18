Area prep roundup: No. 10 Wolverines pull away from No. 5 Falcons

DIKE – No. 10 Dike-New Hartford built a comfortable lead in the third quarter and then held off a fourth-quarter challenge from No. 5 Aplington-Parkersburg to pull out a 81-72 win over in a Class 2A Top Ten showdown Friday.

A-P (6-1) led at halftime, 28-27, but the Wolverines (5-1) took charge in the third quarter taking advantage of an effective full-court pressure game.

The Falcons made it interesting late, but DNH made its free throws down the stretch to pull out the win.

Dane Fuller had 29 for the Wolverines and Zak Wauters and Landen Sullivan each 18. Nathan Moore had 10 assists and seven boards for DNH.

Josh Haan led four Falcon scorers in double figures with 15.

