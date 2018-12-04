JESUP — Jesup’s defense got after Dike-New Hartford in the second half as the J-Hawks pulled away from a 30-30 tie to upend Class 2A’s six-ranked Wolverines, 55-40, in a girls’ basketball matchup Tuesday.
It was the first North Iowa Cedar League East loss for Dike-New Hartford since Feb. 3, 2017 when Union defeated the Wolverines.
Jaima Tonne had 18 points and Emily Treptow 16 for Jesup, while Katie Knock led D-NH with 18. The J-Hawks were credited with 16 assists and Tonne also had nine rebounds.
CLARKSVILLE 69, RICEVILLE 19: The Clarksville girls jumped to a 40-7 lead at the break and cruised past Riceville.
Kori Wedeking led the winners with 19 points as the 11th-ranked Indians improved to 2-1 in conference play and 3-1 overall.
JANESVILLE 74, DON BOSCO 15: Ninth-ranked Janesville erupted for 50 first-half points and overwhelmed Don Bosco in Iowa Star Conference action.
Briana Baker-Bruce hit 11 of 14 field goal attempts, including all three of her 3-point tries, and finished with 26 points to lead the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0). Lily Liekweg added 12 points and Alisa Bengen 10.
CRESTWOOD 60, DECORAH 35: Sharon Goodman poured in 26 points to power Crestwood to a Northeast Iowa Conference win over Decorah.
Taylor Shelton added 10 points for the Cadets (3-1, 1-0), who bolted to a 24-6 first-quarter lead
Boys’ basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 66, JESUP 43: Dike-New Hartford outscored Jesup 33-19 in the first half and the J-Hawks were not able to make much of a dent in that lead the rest of the way.
Colton Harberts (19 points), Cade Fuller (12) and Tim Koop (10) all scored in doubles figures as the Wolverines improved to 2-0.
Cade Nolan led Jesup, 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the league with 18.
AGWSR 60, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 37: AGWSR defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck for the first time since 2012 behind balanced scoring and accuracy from the free throw line.
Alex Hames led the Cougars with 18 points while Luke Starr added 17. As a team, AGWSR made 23 of 27 free throws.
Jackson Kiburis led the Rebels with 16 points.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
JESUP 55, DIKE-NEW HART. 40
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (2-1, 2-1) – Taylor Kvale 4, Morgan Weber 12, Katie Knock 18, Sophia Hoffmann 2, Carlee Dove 2, Jill Eilderts 2.
JESUP (5-0, 2-0) – Payton Mchone 6, Emily Treptow 16, Allison Flaharty 3, Brittany Lingenfelter 10, Brianna Lingenfelter 2, Jaima Tonne 18.
CLARKSVILLE 69, RICEVILLE 19
RICEVILLE (1-3, 1-2) – O’Malley Fair 4, Josie Gansen 1, Aby Adams 3, Brynn Hemann 5, Julia Klaes 6.
CLARKSVILLE (3-1, 2-1) – Darian Jacobs 4, Janet Borchardt 9, Cheyenne Behrends 6, Kori Wedeking 19, Emma Poppe 4, Sierra Vance 2, Chloe Ross 9, Mallory Hoodjer 7, Katie Stirling 2.
JANESVILLE 74, DON BOSCO 15
DON BOSCO (0-4, 0-3) — Madelyn Reagen 4, Calli Thome 2, Marissa McFadden 5, Jenna Brown 4.
JANESVILLE (3-0, 2-0) — Lily Liekweg 12, Bailey Hoff 5, Alisa Bengen 10, Kennedy Rieken 4, Lilly Nielsen 5, Briana Baker-Bruce 26, Jayden Umthum 2, Naomi Hovenga 6, Gabby Gergen 4.
CRESTWOOD 60, DECORAH 35
DECORAH (0-3, 0-1) — Ambria Pipho 7, Kylah Quandahl 11, Bella Knutson 4, Abigail Milburn 7, Amanda Kuehner 4, Skyler Malone 2.
CRESTWOOD (3-1, 1-0) — Taylor Shelton 10, Laken Lienhard 4, Kennedy Gaul 2, Annie Mast 5, Shelby Pisney 9, Brooklyn Ferrie 4, Sharon Goodman 26.
Boys’ basketball
DIKE-NEW HART. 66, JESUP 43
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (2-0, 2-0) – Tim Koop 10, Cade Fuller 12, Ryan Moore 6, Parker Kiewiet 2, Noah Epley 3, Dane Fuller 6, Derek Kinney 4, Colton Harberts 19, Owen Goos 4.
JESUP (2-1, 1-1) – Cade Nolan 18, Zach Mead 10, Josh Johnson 4, Brodie Kresser 2, Cooper Fuelling 6, Logan Cole 3.
AGWSR 60, GLAD.-REINBECK 37
GLADBROOK-REINBECK (1-1, 1-1) – Tyler Tscherter 8, Dylan Riffey 2, Eli Thede 5, Jackson Kiburis 16, Colton Clark 4, Kale Hasselmann 2.
AGWSR (3-0, 2-0) – Josh Bartling 8, Jaden Penning 9, Alex Hames 18, Luke Starr 17, Tanner Weichers 8.
DUB. WAHLERT 74, DECORAH 50
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (2-0) — Cael Schmitt 8, Jacob Schoeckemohl 19, Matthew Becker 8, Bryce Osterberger 7, Braden Gebhart 2, Alden Kuntz 2, Isaac Ripley 12, Matty Schmitz 3, Joe Kann 2, Lucas Topping 6, Jacob Hocking 5.
DECORAH (0-2) — Keaton Solberg 15, Sam Robinson 5, Charlie Robinson 1, Patrick Bockman 8, Matthew Franzen 10, Logan Halverson 8, Andrew Magner 1, Dalton Green 2.
Wrestling
DON BOSCO 74, NORTH CEDAR 0
145 – Max Wetengel (DB) dec. Brody Hawtrey 3-0, 152 – Cael Rahnavardi (DB) won by forfeit, 160 – Carson Tenold (DB) won by forfeit, 170 – Fischer Ohrt techuincal fall over Brayden Keel 17-0, 4:35. 182 – Thomas Even (DB) pinned Devon Willis, 1:04, 195 – Bryce Schares (DB) dec. Tyler Thurston 6-2, 220 – Alec Carpenter (DB) pinned Brennan Kreel, 3:33, 285 – Noah Pittman (DB) dec. Chase Gakkagher 9-6, 106 – Jaden Moore (DB) won by forfeit, 113 – Cody Brown (DB) pinned Kole Murray, 4:24. 120 – Daniel Kimball (DB) won by forfeit, 126 – Michael McClelland (DB) pinned Ashlynn Mller, 1:06. 132 – Ryan Naughton (DB) pinned Chase Miller, 1:06, 138 – Cael Frost (DB) won by forfeit.
DON BOSCO 81, BGM 0
152 – Rahnavardi (DB) won by forfeit, 160 – Tenold (DB) won by forfeit, 170 – Ohrt (DB) won by forfeit, 182 – Even (DB) pinned Ethan Hawkings, 0:25. 195 – Schares (DB) pinned Jeramie Kane. 3:28, 220 – Carpenter (DB) dec. L.J. Henkle 7-2, 285 – Pitman (DB) pinned Brice Taylor, 0:15. 106 – Melton (DB) won by forfeit, 113 – Moore (DB) Pinned Levi Roberts, 0:31, 120 – Kimball (DB) pinned Camdon Loschen, 0:28, 126 – McClelland (DB) pinned Ryan Hopwood, 0:46, 132 – Naughton (DB) won by forfeit, 138 – Frost (DB) pinned Blake Mann, 0:23.145 – Wettengel (DB) won by forfeit.
DON BOSCO 72, CASCADE 12
160 – Tenold (DB) pinned Ted Weber, 1:16, 170 – Ohrt (DB) pinned Ries, 2:49, 182 – Even (DB) pinned Angel Nunez, 0:47, 195 – Schares (DB) won by forfeit, 220 – Carpenter won by forfeit, 285 – Pittman (DB) pinned Kodey Miles, 106 – Melton won by forfeit, 113 – Aidan Noonan (Cas) pinned Moore, 2:26, 120 – Kimball won by forfeit, 126 – McClelland (DB) pinned Carson Staner, 1:24, 132 – Nolan Noonan (Cas) pinned Naughton, 1:17, 138 – Frost (DB) pinned Connor Conlin, 2:42, 145 – Wettengel (DB) pinned Casey Koppes, 1:07. 152 – Rahnavardi (DB) pinned Brady Graff, 1:14.
MAQ. VALLEY 60, JESUP 10
220 – Evan Elgin (MV) won by forfeit, 285 – Michael Feldmann (MV) won by forfeit, 106 – Anthony March (MV) won by forfeit, 113 – No match, 120 – Brady Wilson (Jes) dec. Canyon Richardson 15-4, 126 – Michael Schaul (MV) won by forfeit, 132 – Parker Sternhagen (MV) won by forfeit, 138 – James DeMoss (MV) won by forfeit, 145 – No match, 152 – Kris Vandenbert (Jes) won by forfeit, 160 – Tim Harmon (MV) pinned Carter Studebaker, 0:41. 170 – James LeGassick (MV) won by forfeit, 182 – Carter Kruse (MV) won by forfeit, 195 – Devin Smith (MV) won by forfeit.
S. WINNESHIEK 48, MAQ. VALLEY 21
195 – Damon Meyer (SW) dec. Elgin 3-0, 220 – Feldmann (WV) dec. Zach Poshusta 3-1, 285 – Jacob Bohr (SW) pinned Smith. 3:01, 106 – Ethan Maldanado (SW) pinned, March, 0:13, 113 – No match, 120 – Phillip French (SW) pinned Richardson, 0:29. 126 – Schaul (MV) pinned Briar Tigges, 1:09, 132 – Sternhagen (MV) pinned Chance Adams. 138 – Toby Conway (SW) won by forfeit, 145 – Logan Hageman (SW) won by forfeit, 152 – Lane Quahdahl (SW) won by forfeit, 160 – Logan Schnuelle (SW) dec. Harmon 5-1, 170 – Zach Taylor (SW) pinned LeGassick, 3:19, 182 – Kruse (MV) pinned Leonel Varona, 0:24.
SOUTH WINNESHIEK 77, JESUP 0
106 – Maldonado (SW) won by forfeit, 113 – No Match, 120 – French (SW) technical fall over Wilson 15-0, 2:37, 126 – Tigges (SW) won by forfeit, 132 – Adams (SW) won by forfeit, 138 – Conway (SW) won by forfeit, 145 – Hageman (SW) won by forfeit, 152 – Quandahl (SW) won by forfeit, 160 – Jacob Bohr (SW) pinned Vandenburg, 4:40, 170 – Taylor (SW) won by forfeit, 182 – No match, 195 – Meyer (SW) won by forfeit, 220 – Poshusta (SW) won by forfeit, 285 – Timp (SW) won by forfeit.
