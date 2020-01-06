{{featured_button_text}}
JESUP -- Jesup put together a stellar effort Monday night to upset previously unbeaten Don Bosco in a non-conference boys' basketball matchup.

The J-Hawks (2-7) led by seven points at halftime, then extended their cushion to 14 points heading into the final quarter. Don Bosco (5-1) battled back, but Jesup hit enough of its free throws down the stretch to hang on.

Cooper Fuelling's 20 points topped the J-Hawks while Zach Huff led Don Bosco with a game-high 27 points.

DUNKERTON 56, POSTVILLE 52: Dunkerton fought off Postville in a non-conference boys' basketball game that wasn't settled until the final seconds.

Postville (5-5) got within two points in the final minute, but the Raiders (5-4) didn't surrender the lead.

A pair of freshman had big nights for Dunkerton. Casey Gardner led the balanced Raiders with 14 points and Preston Gillespie finished with 13. They combined for seven of Dunkerton's eight 3-point buckets.

Girls' basketball

CLARKSVILLE 68, NORTH BUTLER 35: Clarksville jumped on North Butler early and buried the Bearcats in a non-conference girls' basketball game Monday.

Ninth-ranked Clarksville (7-1) led 17-6 after the first quarter and 39-10 at halftime. Janet Borchardt led the Indians with 20 points and Kori Wedeking had 10.

DUNKERTON 65, POSTVILLE 36: Dunkerton overpowered Postville in non-conference action.

The Raiders (4-5) built a 33-11 halftime lead and made 18 of 25 free throws on the night. Bethany Christians' 19 points led Dunkerton while Maeson Wolff added 14 and Kayla Rathe 10.

NORTH LINN 56, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 32: Third-ranked North Linn pulled away from Aplington-Parkersburg in the second half.

The Lynx (8-1) led just 20-18 at halftime, but opened the second half with a 26-3 run to take control. A-P fell to 4-4 overall.

