TRIPOLI — Janesville put together a balanced and efficient offensive attack to pin a 61-45 Iowa Star Conference girls’ basketball loss on Tripoli Monday.

The 10th-ranked Wildcats (16-3, 10-2) shot 55 percent from the field and had four players finish in double figures. Briana Baker-Bruce led the way with 17 points, Alisa Bengen had 14 and Bailey Hoff and Kennedy Rieken finished with 10 apiece.

Olivia Miller led Tripoli (12-7, 8-3) with 11 points and Zoe Semelroth added 10.

JESUP 59, DENVER 33: Jesup snapped a three-game losing streak with a decisive North Iowa Cedar League win over Denver.

The J-Hawks (13-7, 8-7) held a 24-19 lead at the half, then allowed Denver only four field goals in the second half. Brittany Lingenfelter led Jesup with 20 points while Brianna Lingenfelter and Emily Treptow had 11 each.

Denver fell to 10-10 and 6-10.

DECORAH 41, OELWEIN 35: Nia Whitsitt scored 13 points and Decorah upended Oelwein in a Northeast Iowa Conference game.

Boys’ basketball

JESUP 53, WAPSIE VALLEY 50: Jesup pulled out a narrow win over Wapsie Valley in North Iowa Cedar League boys’ basketball Monday.

After trailing 26-24 at the half, Jesup (11-8, 9-6) took a 38-36 lead going into the final quarter and never trailed again.

The Warriors (10-7, 7-6) missed a last-second 3-pointer to tie.

ST. ANSGAR 62, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 52: St. Ansgar topped Nashua-Plainfield to wrap up Top of Iowa Conference play Monday.

Collin Kramer led the Saints (12-7, 8-7) with 23 points and Ethan Kirghgatter added 17.

Nashua-Plainfield (8-10, 6-10) led 25-23 at the half, but St. Ansgar won the second half, 39-27.

Isaac Chambers scored 20 points and Austin Bienemann added 16 for the Huskies.

Summaries

Girls’ basketball

JESUP 59, DENVER 33

DENVER (10-10, 6-10) — Jaden McMahon 5, Lexi Lyons 4, Lila Meyer 1, Emma Hennessey 2, Sarah Steege 9, Kambrie Clinton 4, Reese Johnson 4, Rachel Hennessey 2, Tiffani Wright 2.

JESUP (13-7, 8-7) — Payton McHone 8, Emily Treptow 11, Amanda Treptow 2, Allison Flaharty 1, Brittany Lingenfelter 20, Brianna Lingenfelter 11, Jaima Tonne 6.

JANESVILLE 61, TRIPOLI 45

JANESVILLE (16-3, 10-2) — Grace Hovenga 7, Lily Liekweg 2, Bailey Hoff 10, Alisa Bengen 14, Kennedy Rieken 10, Briana Baker-Bruce 17, Gabby Gergen 1.

TRIPOLI (12-7, 8-3) — Jetti Schmudlach 5, Morgan Moeller 4, Taylor Flaig 2, Olivia Miller 11, Ellie Steere 6, Samara Harms 7, Zoe Semelroth 10.

Boys’ basketball

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD (8-10, 6-10) — Austin Bienemann 16, Isaac Chambers 20, Luke Cerwinske 8, John Krull 5, Luke Harrington 3.

ST. ANSGAR (12-7, 8-7) — Erik Gerdts 9, Ethan Kirchgatter 17, Ryan Cole 6, Jack Sievert 4, Collin Kramer 23, Braden Powers 2.

JESUP 53, WAPSIE VALLEY 50

WAPSIE VALLEY (10-7, 7-6) — Blayde Bellis 9, Connor Franzen 7, Paul Rundquist 12, Kiks Rosengarten 9, Tanner Sauerbrei 13.

JESUP (11-8, 9-6) — Cade Nolan 12, Zach Mead 4, Josh Johnson 6, Brodie Kresser 10, Cooper Fuelling 17, Landon Borrett 2.

