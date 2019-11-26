{{featured_button_text}}

JANESVILLE — Once Hudson settled in, the Pirates overpowered Janesville 56-25 in a non-conference girls’ basketball opener Tuesday.

Hudson’s lead was just 14-13 after the first period. A 20-1 second quarter and a 16-4 third period blew the game open.

Madison Michael’s 14 points led the Pirates while Jessica Carolan added 13 and Ashlynn Kuhn nine. Maddie McKenna had five of Hudson’s 14 steals.

WAPSIE VALLEY 30, DON BOSCO 27: Wapsie Valley shut down Don Bosco in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 30-27 non-conference win.

The Dons (0-1) led 16-12 at halftime and were still up 24-18 after three periods before the Warriors (1-0) charged back.

DECORAH 58, MABEL-CANTON 27: Decorah had three players score in double figures and played solid defense to defeat Mabel-Canton (Minn.) in a girls’ basketball matchup.

Bryar Duwe led the Vikings (2-0) with 14 points, Emma Nierengarten addd 11 and Amanda Kuehner pitched in 10.

