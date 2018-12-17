GRUNDY CENTER — Hailey Wallis fought off the flu and Brooke Flater poured in a career-high 27 points as Class 2A’s No. 1 Grundy Center overcame Hampton-Dumont in a non-conference girls’ basketball game Monday, 72-54.
With Wallis on the bench, the Spartans (8-0) fell behind early. Coach Matt Lindeman put his senior standout into the game midway through the second quarter, but Hampton-Dumont still led 26-20 at halftime.
A 52-point second-half took care of that. Sarah Lindeman had a career-best 16 points, Kylie Willis 12 and Wallis 11 for the balanced Spartans.
JESUP 67, DON BOSCO 12: Jesup improved to 7-2 with a rout of Don Bosco.
The J-Hawks surrendered just four first-half points as they built a 41-4 halftime advantage. Three Jesup players scored in double figures — Brittany Lingenfelter with 16, Emily Treptow with 15 and Amanda Treptow with 14.
Boys’ basketball
DON BOSCO 70, JESUP 55: Don Bosco bolted to a 10-0 lead and held off Jesup the rest of the night in a non-conference boys’ basketball contest.
Jack Kelley tallied 24 points to lead the Dons (6-2), while Zach Huff buried four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points. Cade Nolan led a balanced Jesup offense with 11 points as the J-Hawks slipped to 3-4.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
GRUNDY CTR. 72, HAMPTON-DUM. 54
HAMPTON-DUMONT (5-2) — Kaci Arjes 9, Lauren Meader 14, Calista Polk 5, Courtney Miller 11, Jalissa Moore 2, Avery Hanson 5, Claire Wragge 2, Briana Grover 6.
GRUNDY CENTER (8-0) — Hailey Wallis 11, Sydney Mathews 3, Sarah Lindeman 16, Cora Saak 3, Kylie Willis 12, Brooke Flater 27.
Boys’ basketball
DON BOSCO 70, JESUP 55
JESUP (3-4) — Zach Tovar 9, Cade Nolan 11, Zach Mead 10, Josh Johnson 7, Brodie Kresser 9, Cooper Fuelling 9.
DON BOSCO (6-2) — Michael Allen 8, Jack Kelley 24, Lewis Havel 2, Zach Huff 18, Cael Tenold 2, Luke Becker 5, Mason Denton 2, Kendall Becker 9.
