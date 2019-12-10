DIKE — Dane Fuller poured in 28 points as Dike-New Hartford won an early season North Iowa Cedar League boys’ basketball showdown against Wapsie Valley Tuesday night, 69-61.
The Wolverines (3-0, 2-0) led 37-28 at the half, but Wapsie Valley was within six points in the third quarter before another surge sent D-NH into the fourth with a double-digit lead.
Kiks Rosengarten, a 6-foot-6 senior, scored 21 points and Blayde Bellis added 16 for the Warriors, who are now 1-1.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 67, UNION 54: Aplington-Parkersburg went on a 17-5 run to extend a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter to 31-17 at the half.
Union’s Keegan Block scored 23 points but the Falcon had nine players score. Riley Oberhauser and Josh Haan each had 13 as A-P upped its overall record to 4-0, 2-0 in the conference.
Girls’ basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 57, WAPSIE VALLEY 24: Third-ranked Dike-New Hartford made 10 3-point goals and scored 46 points in the opening 16 minutes of play on the way to a blowout of Wapsie Valley.
The Wolverines’ defense, meanwhile, allowed the Warriors only eight points, all on free throws, in the opening half.
For the game, Ellie Foster led all players with 19 points while Katie Knock (14) and Morgan Weber (10) each reached the double-digit mark for D-NH (3-1, 3-0).
CRESTWOOD 57, DECORAH 34: Crestwood’s seventh-ranked girls’ team pulled away from Decorah in the second half.
The Cadets led 26-16 at the halftime break, then outscored the Vikings 31-18 from there. Sharon Goodman had 18 points and Laken Lienhard 16 for Crestwood while Bryar Duwe racked up 21 for Decorah.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 58, UNION 20: Aplington-Parkersburg opened the game with a 20-3 run that led to a 22-6 lead at the half.
With the win, the Falcons improved to 1-1 in the conference and 3-1 overall. The Knights fell to 0-4.
Sophia Jungling (19 points) and Megan Johnson (13) led the Falcons.
Summaries
Boys’ basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 69, WAPSIE VALLEY 61
WAPSIE VALLEY (1-1, 1-1) — Blayde Bellis 16, Kobe Risse 9, Tyler Ott 9, Casey O’Donnell 6, Kiks Rosengarten 21.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (3-0, 2-0) — AJ Wegener 13, Nathan Moore 3, Zak Wauters 7, Parker Kiewiet 9, Drew Sonnenberg 7, Noah Epley 2, Dane Fuller 28.
APL.-PARKERSBURG 67, UNION 54
UNION COMMUNITY (0-2, 0-1) — Caleb Reel 2, Keegan Block 23, Devin Reel 8, Brandon Tompkins 5, Brayden Gross 10, Marc Mahood 4, Reece DeVries 2.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (4-0, 2-0) — Jacob Kalkwarf 6, Riley Oberhauser 13, Garrett Hempen 4, Josh Haan 13, Jayden Mackie 8, Owen Thomas 10, Jack Haren 2, Terrence Colar 4. Christian Haugstad 7.
Girls’ basketball
DIKE-NH 57, WAPSIE VALLEY 24
WAPSIE VALLEY (1-1, 1-1) — Kaci Beesecker 9, Anna Richards 6, Mary Bodensteiner 1, Melody Kayser 4, Lydia Imbrongo 4
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (3-1, 3-0) — Ellary Knock 3, Ellie Foster 19, Camille Landphair 2, Taylor Kvale 3, Morgan Weber 10, Katie Knock 14, Abby Sohn 4, Taylor Hoehns 2.
CRESTWOOD 57, DECORAH 34
CRESTWOOD (5-1, 1-0) — Olivia Ollendeick 2, Laken Lienhard 16, Hannah Shelton 2, Kryslynn Ruppert 7, Paetyn Blockhus 9, Mattie Slavin 3, Sharon Goodman 18.
DECORAH (3-1, 0-1) — Ambria Pipho 6, Amanda Kuehner 2, Bryar Duwe 21, Emma Nierengarten 5.
APL.-PARKERSBURG 58, UNION 20
UNION COMMUNITY (0-4, 0-2) — Sadie Hennings 2, Emma Shirk 2, Allie Driscol 1, Carlie Hoppe 6, Natalie Tecklenburg 5, Kaylin Brustkern 2.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (3-1, 1-1) — Sophia Jungling 19, Lily Hovenga 3, Megan Johnson, 13, Sommer Stotler 2, Ellen Waller 5, Ellie Etjen 3, Ainsley Brungard 8, Jaycie Ellis 5.
Wrestling
DON BOSCO 78, BGM 6
170 — Charlie Hogan (DB) won by forfeit, 182 — Fischer Ohrt (DB) won by forfeit, 195 — Thomas Even (DB) pinned Jeramie Kane, :22, 220 — Jared Thiry (DB) pinned L.J. Henkle, 5:54, 285 — Mack Ortner (DB) pinned Brice Taylor, :24, 106 — Jaiden Moore (DB) pinned Cale Reding, :22, 113 — Dallon Murty (BGM) pinned Dawson Youngblut, 1:10, 120 — Garrett Funk (DB) pinned Cooper Winter, 1:16, 126 — Michael McClelland (DB) pinned Shamus Keller, 3:58, 132 — Cody Brown (DB) pinned Chloe Etten, :13, 138 — Easton Larson (DB) pinned Ryan Hopwood, :51, 145 — Cael Rahnavardi (DB) pinned Blake Mann, 2:44, 152 — Cael Frost (DB) won by forfeit, 160 — Cade Tenold (DB) won by forfeit.
DON BOSCO 63, E. BUCHANAN 15
195 — Ohrt (DB) won by forfeit, 220 — Thiry (DB) dec. Luke Recker, 8-4, 285 — Landon Nunemaker (EB) pinned Nick Weber, 2:18, 106 — Moore (DB) won by forfeit, 113 — Sam Cook (EB) dec. Youngblut, 6-2, 120 — Funk (DB) pinned Sebastian Beatty, 1:35, 126 — McClelland (DB) won by forfeit, 132 — Brown (DB) pinned A.J. Kremer, 1:32, 138 — Larson (DB) won by forfeit, 145 — Rahnavardi (DB) pinned Ethan Thompson, 1:01, 152 — T.J. Lau (EB) pinned Frost, 5:13, 160 — Tenold (DB) won by forfeit, 170 — Hogan (DB) won by forfeit, 182 — Even (DB) won by forfeit.
CRESTWOOD 52, N. BUT.-CLARKS. 30
285 — Chet Buss (NB) pinned Brayden Ishman, 1:11, 106 — Nathaniel Bigalk (Cre) pinned Zach MmcPherson, 1:00, 113 — Cade Korsmo (Cre) won by forfeit, 120 — Carter Fousek (Cre) pinned Klayton Adams-Blackdeer, 2:26, 126 — Cade Hardy (NB) pinned Matthew Slifka, 2:47, 132 — Ethan Govern (Cre) won by forfeit, 138 — Clay Schemmel (Cre) pinned Seth Lane,, 1:04, 145 — Teryn Joebgen (NB) pinned Trent Pisney, 2:35, 152 — Cole Negren (NB) pinned Drew Jackson, 3:22, 160 — Hunter Bye (Cre) maj. dec. Donnie Kielman, 15-2, 170 — Landen Schemmel (Cre) pinned Jeremy Shier, 1:51, 182 — J.C. Ulrich (NB) pinned Brendon Dixon, 2:50, 195—Wyatt Scheidel (Cre) pinned David Crow, 1:00, 220 — Treyton Burnikel (Cre) pinned Jase Wiebke, 3:35.
