PARKERSBURG -- Dike-New Hartford made a statement Tuesday night at Aplington-Parkersburg.
The ninth-ranked Wolverines snapped Aplington-Parkersburg's long North Iowa Cedar League winning streak in decisive fashion, 71-47, on the Falcons' home floor.
A-P (3-2, 2-1) went 16-0 in the conference a year ago and opened this season with a pair of wins, but Dike-New Hartford (4-0, 4-0) rode an 11-2 run to a 13-point halftime lead, then held the Falcons to just eight points in the third period.
Colton Harberts scored 14 of his 20 points in the second quarter to share Wolverine scoring honors with Cade Fuller, who scored 12 of his 20 on 3-pointers.
For AP, Carter Cuvelier scored 22 points, but was the only player to break the double-digit mark.
OELWEIN 57, DECORAH 52: Oelwein won a back-and-forth Northeast Iowa matchup over Decorah.
The Vikings (1-4, 1-1) led 16-15 early in the second quarter, surrendered the lead by halftime, grabbed it back late in the third period, then saw the Huskies (3-1, 2-1) pull away in the closing minutes.
Dom Robertson scored 19 points and Mason Meyer 18 for Oelwein while Logan Halverson led Decorah with 13.
JANESVILLE 80, RICEVILLE 36: Codey Hicks had a record-setting night as Janesville routed Riceville in Iowa Star action.
Hicks, a 6-foot-5 senior, scored in 38 points to erase the previous school record of 37. Josh Hahn added 12 points for the Wildcats (5-1, 3-1), who take on sixth-ranked Dunkerton Friday.
Girls' basketball
CLARKSVILLE 58, TRIPOLI 46: Clarksville's 11th-ranked girls' squad won a tight battle over Tripoli in Iowa Star Conference action Tuesday.
The Indians led 34-26 at halftime and their offensive rebounding helped preserve the lead in the second half.
Chloe Ross hit four 3-pointers and led Clarksville (6-1, 4-1) with 18 points while Janet Borchardt and Emma Poppe added 12 apiece. Zoe Semelroth finished with 17 points for Tripoli (5-2, 3-1).
JANESVILLE 68, RICEVILLE 32: Briana Bruce-Baker’s 21-point night helped Janesville bounce back from its first loss of the season with an Iowa Star rout of Riceville.
The Class 1A sixth-ranked Wildcats (5-1, 4-0) went into halftime with a 42-18 lead thanks to a 26-point second quarter.
Lily Liekweg added 12 points for Janesville.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 50, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 35: The undefeated Aplington-Parkersburg girls handed ninth-rated Dike-New Hartford its second loss of the season.
The Falcons are now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
Jenna Bruns matched her career high with 20 points while Sophia Jungling hit for 15 and was credited with 11 steals.
After trailing 27-18 at the half, D-NH (3-2, 3-2) cut the lead to 37-33 with four minutes to go, but A-P closed out the game with a 13-3 scoring run.
OELWEIN 44, DECORAH 32: Decorah struggled to get its offense going, scoring just 17 points through the first three quarters in a loss to Oelwein..
Haley Woodson’s 21-point performance led Oelwein (4-3, 1-2) while Drew Becker added 14. Ambria Pipho led the Vikings (0-6, 0-3) with 10 points.
GRUNDY CENTER 54, WEST MARSHALL 32: Grundy Center wore down West Marshall with its relentless man-to-man defense as the top-ranked Spartans improved to 6-0.
Hailey Wallis notched 18 points while Brooke Flater added 10 points and nine rebounds for the victors.
