Area prep roundup: Dike-New Hartford tops Columbus

DIKE — Third-ranked Dike-New Hartford smothered the Waterloo Columbus offense Monday in a 55-18 North Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball win.
The Wolverines (9-1 overall, 8-0 NICL) scored the first 10 points of the game and didn’t allow Columbus (2-9, 1-7) to score more than seven points in any quarter.
Ellie Foster and Katie Knock finished with 16 points each for Dike-New Hartford, Morgan Weber led the Wolverines with seven rebounds and Sophia Hoffman had five steals.
Ali Vesely led Columbus with 10 points.
GRUNDY CENTER 48, UNION 32: Grundy Center started and finished strong in a North Iowa Cedar League win over Union.
The Spartans (8-2) jumped in front 18-4 after the opening period. Union (0-10) outscored Grundy Center 20-11 over the second and third periods before the Spartans finished off the win with a 19-8 fourth quarter.
Boys’ basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 78, COLUMBUS 50: Waterloo Columbus survived a 25-point first-quarter haymaker delivered by sixth-ranked Dike-New Hartford.
The Sailors couldn’t survive another one in the fourth quarter as the Wolverines pulled away to improve to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in North Iowa Cedar League games.
Columbus got within 12 points in the middle of the third quarter, but Dike-New Hartford broke the game open again.
A.J. Wegener had 20 points for the Wolverines, Dane Fuller added 12 and Zak Wauters finished with 10. Charlie Dugan led the Sailors (3-6, 2-5) with 17 points.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
DIKE-N.H. 55, COLUMBUS 18
COLUMBUS (2-9, 1-7) — Eva Christensen 2 0-0 5, Emily Surma 0 0-0 0, Ava Monaghan 0 0-0 0, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Reagan Lindsay 0 0-2 0, Olivia Mudd 0 0-0 0, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 5 0-1 10, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Hannah Hewitt 0 0-0 0, Emma Reiter 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 0-3 18.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (9-1, 8-0) — Ellie Foster 6 0-0 16, Addy Sohn 0 0-0 0, Camille Landphair 0 0-3 0, Ellary Knock 2 1-2 6, Chloe Schipper 0 0-0 0, Taylor Kvale 0 0-0 0, Morgan Weber 1 3-3 5, Katie Knock 5 4-6 16, Whitney Wauters 0 0-0 0, Sophia Hoffman 3 2-2 8, Jill Eilderts 1 0-0 2, Taylor Hoehns 0 0-0 0, Alli Fobian 1 0-0 2, Abby Sohn 0 0-0 0, Taya Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-16 55.
Columbus 3 7 4 4 — 18
Dike-N.H. 15 23 13 4 — 55
3-point goals — Columbus 2 (Christensen 1, Butler 1), Dike-New Hartford 7 (Foster 4, E. Knock 1, K. Knock 2). Total fouls — Columbus 11, Dike-New Hartford 9. Fouled out — none.
Boys’ basketball
DIKE-N.H. 78, COLUMBUS 50
COLUzMBUS (3-6, 2-5) — Carter Gallagher 3 3-4 9, Cannon Butler 5 2-2 12, Charlie Dugan 7 0-3 17, Ben Trost 2 0-0 4, Ben Skyles 1 0-0 2, Patrick Steele 1 0-0 3, Joseph Haag 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-9 50.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (10-0, 7-0) — A.J. Wegener 9 2-2 20, Nathan Moore 1 0-1 2, Zak Wauters 5 0-1 10, Landen Sullivan 1 2-2 4, Parker Kiewiet 3 0-0 7, Drew Sonnenberg 1 0-0 2, Noah Epley 3 2-2 9, Dane Fuller 6 0-1 12, Derek Kinney 3 2-3 8, Matt Reinecke 1 2-3 4. Totals 33 10-15 78.
Columbus 6 18 15 11 — 50
Dike-NH 25 15 13 25 — 78
3-point goals — Columbus 4 (Dugan 3, Steel 1), Dike-New Hartford 2 (Kiewiet 1, Epley 1). Total fouls — Columbus 12, Dike-New Hartford 13. Fouled out — Sonnenberg.