Area prep roundup: Dike-New Hartford tops Columbus

DIKE — Third-ranked Dike-New Hartford smothered the Waterloo Columbus offense Monday in a 55-18 North Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball win.

The Wolverines (9-1 overall, 8-0 NICL) scored the first 10 points of the game and didn’t allow Columbus (2-9, 1-7) to score more than seven points in any quarter.

Ellie Foster and Katie Knock finished with 16 points each for Dike-New Hartford, Morgan Weber led the Wolverines with seven rebounds and Sophia Hoffman had five steals.

Ali Vesely led Columbus with 10 points.

GRUNDY CENTER 48, UNION 32: Grundy Center started and finished strong in a North Iowa Cedar League win over Union.

The Spartans (8-2) jumped in front 18-4 after the opening period. Union (0-10) outscored Grundy Center 20-11 over the second and third periods before the Spartans finished off the win with a 19-8 fourth quarter.

Boys’ basketball

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 78, COLUMBUS 50: Waterloo Columbus survived a 25-point first-quarter haymaker delivered by sixth-ranked Dike-New Hartford.