HUDSON -- Dike-New Hartford set the tone early and cruised to a 55-33 win over Hudson in a matchup of top 10 girls' basketball teams Friday night.
Dike-New Hartford, ranked seventh in Class 3A, bolted to a 15-3 first-quarter lead against Class 2A's seventh-ranked Pirates, who carried an undefeated record into the game.
Katie Knock scored 20 points for Dike-New Hartford (4-1, 4-0), which connected on nine 3-point goals. Ellie Foster added 14 points and Morgan Weber 10.
Sara Hanson led Hudson (5-1, 3-1) with nine points.
CLARKSVILLE 73, GMG 15: Sixth-ranked Clarksville improved to 4-0 with a blowout win over GMG.
Janet Borchart had 18 points, Kori Wedeking 16, Sierra Vance 12 and Chloe Ross 10 to lead the Indians.
JESUP 50, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 35: A stingy Jesup defense combined with eight 3-point goals by the offense helped the J-Hawks knock off ninth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg.
Brittany Lingenfelter scored 15 points for Jesup (4-1, 3-1) while Sophia Jungling topped the Falcons (3-2, 1-2) with 13.
DUNKERTON 52, TRIPOLI 49: Bethany Christians made a 3-point goal with less than 20 seconds in the game to give Dunkerton a three-point win.
The 5-foot-4 junior led all scorers with 20 points. Olivia Miller led the Panthers with 14.
The Raiders led 27-18 at the break, but Tripoli chipped away and tied the score to set up the dramatic finish.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 40, DECORAH 20: Waverly-Shell Rock gradually pulled away in the second half to defeat Decorah in Northeast Iowa Conference action.
The Go-Hawks led 23-14 at halftime and knocked down seven 3-point shots. Brittney Young had five treys and a team-high 15 points.
Boys' basketball
DON BOSCO 60, RICEVILLE 38: Zach Huff continued his hot start to the season with 34 points to lead Don Bosco to its third win in as many games.
Huff had 57 in the Dons’ first two games. Don Bosco improved to 3-0 overall and in Iowa Star action.
DUNKERTON 60, TRIPOLI 47: Dunkerton used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Tripoli.
Tripoli’s Dawson Bergmenn led all scorers with 13 points and Conner Piehl added 12. Dunkerton overcame that with 10 players providing points, led by Jacob Brandt (11) and Casey Gardner (10).
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 67, JESUP 48: Aplington-Parkersburg outscored Jesup 30-12 in the final quarter to claim a 67-48 win.
The Falcons held a 37-36 lead after three quarters. But to start the final period AP went on a 16-3 run and went on to remain perfect in five games and 3-0 in the conference.
Sophomore point guard Jayden Mackie had a career high 23 points to lead the Falcons
