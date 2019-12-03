DIKE — Third-ranked Dike-New Hartford started the game slowly before shifting gears and cruising to a 58-24 girls’ basketball win over Denver Tuesday in the Wolverines’ season-opener.
The Wolverines finished the first quarter with a 19-4 lead and extended it to 37-10 at the intermission.
Ellie Foster scored 19 points as nine players broke into the scoring column for No. 3-ranked Dike-New Hartford.
JANESVILLE 48, DUNKERTON 30: Janesville took 28-20 lead into the locker room at the half and never trailed as the Wildcats opened the season with an Iowa Star Conference win over Dukerton.
Janesville’s Gabby Gergen recorded a game-high 18 points while the Raiders were led by Bethany Christians with 12 followed closely by Kayla Rathe with 11.
DECORAH 47, SPRING GROVE 38: Decorah eased out to a nine-point halftime lead and won at Spring Grove, Minn., 47-38 Tuesday.
Emma Nierengarten’s 14 points led the Vikings (3-0) while Ambria Pipho added 12 and Bryar Duwe 11.
Boys’ basketball
JESUP 71, OELWEIN 22: Jesup’s Brodi Kresser scored 27 points, including four 3-point buckets, as the J-Hawks opened the season with a win at Oelwein.
Jesup took control early and jumped to a 40-12 lead at the half.
Carson Lienau and Cooper Fuelling added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the J-Hawks.
Boxscores
Boys’ basketball
JESUP 71, OELWEIN 22
JESUP (1-0) — Heath Wyant 4, Tanner Cole 7, Jase Pilcher 2, Brodie Kresser 27, Cooper Fuelling 11, Dawson Dykes 2, Carson Lienau 12, Landon Borrett 6.
OELWEIN (0-2) — Jacob King 5, Nick Dittmer 2, Camren Palmer 8, Ethan Studebaker 5, Cole Hamilton 2.
Girls’ basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 58, DENVER 24
DENVER (1-3, 0-2) — Jaden McMahon 5, Tessa Joerger 2, Allison Bonnette 5, Sammi Gehrke 2, Grace Hennessy 2, Reese Johnson 4, Sydney Eggena 4
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (1-0, 1-0) — Ellie Foster 19, Camille Landphair 2, Taylor Kvale 5, Morgan Weber 6, Katie Knock 7, Whitney Wauters 2, Sophia Hoffmann 5, Abby Sohn 1, Ellary Knock 11.
DECORAH 47, SPRING GROVE 38
DECORAH (3-0) — Ambria Pipho 12, Kylah Quandahl 4, Abigail Milburn 4, Amanda Kuehner 2, Bryar Duwe 11, Emma Nierengarten 14.
SPRING GROVE (0-4) — Jacine Johaningmeier 8, Amelia Solum 17, Jordian Leahy 2, Maggie Lile 9.
JANESVILLE 48, DUNKERTON 30
DUNKERTON (0-1, 0-1) — Bethany Christians 12, Ashlynn Shimp 4, Kayla Rathe 11, Morgan Weepie 2, Madson Wolff 1.
JANESVILLE (1-1, 1-0) — Kamryn Umthum 5, Bailey Hoff 8, Pyper McCarville 9, Gabby Gergen 18, Kennedy Eastman 4, Chloe Kiene 4.
