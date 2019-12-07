CLARKSVILLE -- Clarksville's seventh-ranked girls' basketball team opened the Iowa Star Conference season with a decisive, 61-35, win over Janesville Friday.
Janet Borchardt led the Indians (2-0, 1-0) with 15 points while Cheyenne Behrends (13) and Emma Poppe (10) also reached the double-digit scoring mark. Clarksville led 37-12 at the half.
Janesville (1-2, 1-1) was led by Chloe Kiene with 15 points.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 56, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 29: Ellie Foster scored 28 points as Dike-New Hartford improved to 2-0 with a win over Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Foster has scored 48 points in two games for the No. 3-ranked Wolverines. Katie Knock chipped in 10 points Friday.
COLO-NESCO 53, DUNKERTON 38: Lauryn Hill and Emma Stalzer combined for 37 points as Colo-Nesco turned back Dunkerton.
Hill finished with 20 points and Stalzer 17. Colo-Nesco (1-2) led 25-17 at halftime and held off Dunkerton (0-2) in the second half. Bailey Van Lengen led the Raiders with nine points and Lily Fettkether chipped in eight.
HUDSON 58, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 54: Hudson upset No. 5 Aplington-Parkersburg.
Ashlynn Kuhn had a career-high 18 points for Hudson (3-0, 1-0).
The Falcons (2-1, 0-1) were led by Sophia Jungling with 23 points.
The score was tied at 24 after the first half, but Hudson used an 18-8 run to break a 33-33 tie late in the third.
Boys' basketball
DON BOSCO 62, TRIPOLI 38: Zach Huff made six 3-point goals and was 8-for-8 from the free throw line on the way to 28 points as Don Bosco rolled in its season-opener.
Fellow senior Luke Staebell added 17 points for the Dons.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 61, HUDSON 54: Owen Thomas scored 19 points and Jayden Mackie added 16 as Aplington-Parkersburg opened conference play with win at Hudson.
The Falcons outscored the Pirates 20-12 in the second quarter to break a 14-14 tie at the end of the first period.
Free throws spelled the difference as A-P made 23 of 32 from the line.
Carter Swope’s 12 points led Hudson in the Pirates' season-opener.
