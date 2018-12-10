COLO -- Clarksville went on the road and pulled off a big girls' basketball victory Monday, defeating Colo-Nesco 51-43 in a matchup of top 15 Class 1A teams.
The 11th-ranked Indians (5-1 overall, 4-1 Iowa Star) trailed 29-22 at halftime, but held the Royals (4-1, 3-1) to just 14 second-half points. Clarksville took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter, outscoring Colo-Nesco 14-3 over the final eight minutes.
Kori Wedeking tallied 25 points to power the Indians' offense.
Boys' basketball
DON BOSCO 58, BELLE PLAINE 56: Don Bosco broke to a 19-4 lead after the opening quarter, then had to hang on to edge Belle Plaine by a bucket.
The Dons improved to 4-2 on the season while Belle Plaine suffered its first defeat.
