COLO -- Clarksville went on the road and pulled off a big girls' basketball victory Monday, defeating Colo-Nesco 51-43 in a matchup of top 15 Class 1A teams.

The 11th-ranked Indians (5-1 overall, 4-1 Iowa Star) trailed 29-22 at halftime, but held the Royals (4-1, 3-1) to just 14 second-half points. Clarksville took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter, outscoring Colo-Nesco 14-3 over the final eight minutes.

Kori Wedeking tallied 25 points to power the Indians' offense.

Boys' basketball

DON BOSCO 58, BELLE PLAINE 56: Don Bosco broke to a 19-4 lead after the opening quarter, then had to hang on to edge Belle Plaine by a bucket.

The Dons improved to 4-2 on the season while Belle Plaine suffered its first defeat.

