RICEVILLE -- Sixth-ranked Clarksville bounced back from Monday's loss to ninth-ranked AGWSR with a 59-27 Iowa Star Conference rout at Riceville Tuesday.
Kori Wedeking led the Indians (14-2, 8-1) with 21 points while Janet Borchardt had 15 and Emma Poppe 12.
JANESVILLE 55, DON BOSCO 18: Janesville held Don Bosco to seven points through the first three quarters as the eighth-ranked Wildcats improved to 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the Iowa Star.
Alisa Bengen's 12 points led the offense while Bailey Hoff had 11 points, seven assists and six steals and Kennedy Rieken 11 points and six steals.
Boys' basketball
DUNKERTON 79, COLO-NESCO 32: Ten players scored for Dunkerton as the Raiders blasted Colo-NESCO in Iowa Star action.
Zach Johnson and Brady Happel scored 18 points each with Tylin Williams adding 15 as Dunkerton improved to 11-3 overall and 8-1 in league play.
ST. ANSGAR 45, OSAGE 42: St. Ansgar got 24 points from Collin Kramer and the Saints surged past Osage late in the fourth quarter for a Top of Iowa victory.
Trailing 22-19 at halftime, Osage (10-4, 7-4) took a four-point lead midway through the third quarter. St. Ansgar (9-4, 6-4) tied it at 36-36 with five minutes to play and pulled out the win.
Brett Bobinet led Osage with 15 points.
CLARKSVILLE 49, RICEVILLE 38: Clarksville took a 28-10 halftime lead, then fought off a second-half charge that pulled Riceville within six points in Iowa Star Conference action.
Ethan Schmidt led Clarksville with 17 points.
