Area prep roundup: Clarksville girls all alone in first

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville took over sole possession of the Iowa Star Conference North girls’ basketball lead with a decisive 61-45 win over Riceville Tuesday.
The ninth-ranked Indians (9-1, 4-0) built a 31-20 halftime lead and didn’t let Riceville (8-4, 4-1) threaten over the final two quarters.
Kori Wedeking had 19 points, Chloe Ross 17 and Janet Borchardt 11 for Clarksville.
DUNKERTON 45, DON BOSCO 29: After both teams scored seven points in the first quarter, Dunkerton outscored Don Bosco 19-2 in the second and went on to an Iowa Star Conference win.
Dunkerton’s Maeson Wolff led all players with 12 points while Brook Zoll scored 12 for Don Bosco (0-8, 0-5). Dunkerton improved to 6-6 and 3-2.
CRESTWOOD 45, DECORAH 34: Second-ranked Crestwood got all it could handle from Decorah before subduing the Vikings Tuesday.
The Cadets (12-2, 5-1) used a big second quarter to build a 25-12 halftime lead and kept Decorah (8-5, 2-4) just out of striking distance the rest of the way.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 58, DENVER 35: Third-ranked Dike-New Hartford made six 3-point goals on the way to a 32-15 halftime lead and cruised past Denver.
Katie Knock led the Wolverines (10-1, 9-0) with 23 points. Reese Johnson led Denver (8-6, 5-4) with 14 points.
AGWSR 39, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 35: AGWSR pulled out a close win over Aplington-Parkersburg.
The Cougars trailed 18-15 at the half but outscored the Falcons 16-6 in the third quarter. A-P got within 33-35, but that was as close as it could get.
Boys’ basketball
DON BOSCO 43, DUNKERTON 41: Don Bosco squeaked out a narrow win over Dunkerton.
The Dons, 5-0 in the conference and 8-1 overall, led 21-16 at the half and extended it to 35-26 in the third.
The Raiders (6-6, 2-3) trailed by only two with seven seconds remaining. A 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off and Don Bosco was able to preserve the win.
Don Bosco’s Zach Huff (11 points) and Dunkerton’s Casey Gardner (10) were the only players to reach the double-digit mark in scoring.
DECORAH 59, CRESTWOOD 45: Decorah turned back Crestwood in a Northeast Iowa Conference game.
Patrick Bockman had 15 points and Logan Halverson 14 for the Vikings (8-3, 4-1). Crestwood fell to 5-6, 2-2.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 65 AGWSR 42: Senior Riley Oberhauser had a career-high 16 points as Aplington-Parkersburg topped AGWSR.
The Falcons (9-1) jumped to an early 15-4 lead and increased it to 36-21 at the half.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
CLARKSVILLE 61, RICEVILLE 45
RICEVILLE (8-4, 4-1)— Madison Mauer 5, Josie Gansen 10, Brynn Hemann 10, O’Malley Fair 10, Joy Beran 2, Abby Retterath 8.
CLARKSVILLE (9-1, 4-0) — Janet Borchardt 11, Emma Poppe 4, Chloe Ross 17, Katie Stirling 5, Cheyenne Behrends 5, Kori Wedeking 19.
DUNKERTON 45, DON BOSCO 29
DON BOSCO (0-8, 0-5) — Kennedi Purdy 5, Julia Thiry 4, Brooke Zoll 10, Hanna Schulte 2, Jenna Brown 6, Josie Hogan 2.
DUNKERTON (6-6, 3-2) — Eleanor Magee 2, Bethany Christians 3, Ashlynn Shimp 6, Kayla Rathe 9, Maeson Wolff 12, Morgan Weepie 4. Lily Fettkether 9.
CRESTWOOD 45, DECORAH 34
DECORAH (8-5, 2-4) — Ambria Pipho 10, Kylah Quandahl 3, Abigail Milburn 2, Amanda Kuehner 2, Bryar Duwe 12, Emma Nierengarten 5.
CRESTWOOD (12-2, 5-1) — Olivia Ollendieck 4, Laken Lienhard 12, Shelby Pisney 6, Mattie Slavin 10, Sharon Goodman 13.
AGWSR 39, APL.-PARKERSBURG 35
AGWSR (9-3) — Alyssa Hames 11, Brynn Smith 2, Grace Finger 6, Whitanie Nederhoff 1, Rachel Sicard 14, Makenna Kuper 5,
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (5-6) — Karson DeGroote 9, Sommer Stotler 3, Seyann Luhring 2, Ainsley Brungard 4, Jaycie Ellis 12, Megan Johnson 5.
DIKE-N.H. 58, DENVER 35
DENVER (8-6, 5-4) — Lexi Lyons 2, Allison Bonnette 2, Emma Hennessey 2, Avery Forde 3, Grace Hennessy 7, Reese Johnson 14, Sydney Eggena 5.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (10-1, 9-0) — Ellie Foster 12, Camille Landphair 2, Ellary Knock 8, Morgan Weber 5, Katie Knock 23, Sophia Hoffmann 4, Jill Eilderts 2, Abby Sohn 2.
Boys’ basketball
DON BOSCO 43, DUNKERTON 41
DON BOSCO (7-1, 5-0) — Gabe Fernandez 4, Kobe Allen 5, Lewis Havel 8, Zach Huff 11, Luke Staebell 6, Ty Purdy 3, Mason Denton 6,
DUNKERTON (6- 6, 2-3) — Jake Kennedy 6, Brody Rygel 4, Jacob Brandt 5, Preston Gillespie 5, Casey Gardner 10, Riley Tisue 7, Kyler Rich 4.
DECORAH 59, CRESTWOOD 45
CRESTWOOD (5-6, 2-2) — Andy Osmonson 8, Carter Henry 12, Reid Wiley 5, Garrett Ollendieck 12, Landon Simiele 6, Kade Munkel 2.
DECORAH (8-3, 4-1) — Joseph Bockman 9, Charlie Robinson 8, Patrick Bockman 15, Matthew Franzen 5, Logan Halverson 14, Andrew Magner 8.
APL.-PARKERSBURG 65 AGWSR 42
AGWSR (3-8) — Daniel Stahl 8, Jaden Penning 4, David Koop 6, Ben Macy 3, Luke Starr 10, Darren Veld 2, Riley Sicard 3, Titan Opperman 6.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (9-1) — Payton Johnson 4, Riley Oberhauser 16, Garrett Hempen 8, Josh Haan 8, Owen Thomas 5, Jack Haren 5, Terrence Colar 3, Christian Haugstad 14, Kale Riherd 1, Conner Guldager 3.