Area prep roundup: Clarksville girls all alone in first

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville took over sole possession of the Iowa Star Conference North girls’ basketball lead with a decisive 61-45 win over Riceville Tuesday.

The ninth-ranked Indians (9-1, 4-0) built a 31-20 halftime lead and didn’t let Riceville (8-4, 4-1) threaten over the final two quarters.

Kori Wedeking had 19 points, Chloe Ross 17 and Janet Borchardt 11 for Clarksville.

DUNKERTON 45, DON BOSCO 29: After both teams scored seven points in the first quarter, Dunkerton outscored Don Bosco 19-2 in the second and went on to an Iowa Star Conference win.

Dunkerton’s Maeson Wolff led all players with 12 points while Brook Zoll scored 12 for Don Bosco (0-8, 0-5). Dunkerton improved to 6-6 and 3-2.

CRESTWOOD 45, DECORAH 34: Second-ranked Crestwood got all it could handle from Decorah before subduing the Vikings Tuesday.

The Cadets (12-2, 5-1) used a big second quarter to build a 25-12 halftime lead and kept Decorah (8-5, 2-4) just out of striking distance the rest of the way.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 58, DENVER 35: Third-ranked Dike-New Hartford made six 3-point goals on the way to a 32-15 halftime lead and cruised past Denver.