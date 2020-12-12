Area prep roundup: Aplington-Parkersburg edges Jesup late

JESUP – Aplington-Parkersburg erased an 11-point deficit in the final 2 ½ minutes to edge Jesup, 84-83, in a North Iowa Cedar League boys’ basketball game Friday.

Elijah Switzer hit a pair of 3-pointers and Garrett Hempen another as part of an 11-0 Falcon run to tie the game at 80-all.

J-Hawk freshman Jack Miller hit his seventh second-half 3-pointer to push Jesup back ahead at 83-80, but Christian Haugstad made it 83-82 with 45 seconds left.

Then the J-Hawks missed the front end of a one-and-one with 14 seco

Thomas led all-scorers with 22, while Haugstad added 21 for A-P. Jesup got 21 from Miller and 21 from Parker McHone.

In Dike, Dane Fuller scored 22 to lift Dike-New Hartford to a 68-52 win over Hudson.

Jake Kennedy scored 26 and Casey Gardner 22 as Dunkerton raced past Tripoli, 75-33.

In girls’ action, Amanda Treptow’s three-point play with 16 seconds left helped Jesup top Aplington-Parkersburg in a battle of undefeated teams.

Treptow led all scorers with 20 poinjts.

Ellie Etjen scored 15 for the Falcons.