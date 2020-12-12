 Skip to main content
Area prep roundup: Aplington-Parkersburg edges Jesup late
AREA PREP ROUNDUP

Area prep roundup: Aplington-Parkersburg edges Jesup late

Basketball clip art

JESUP – Aplington-Parkersburg erased an 11-point deficit in the final 2 ½ minutes to edge Jesup, 84-83, in a North Iowa Cedar League boys’ basketball game Friday.

Elijah Switzer hit a pair of 3-pointers and Garrett Hempen another as part of an 11-0 Falcon run to tie the game at 80-all.

J-Hawk freshman Jack Miller hit his seventh second-half 3-pointer to push Jesup back ahead at 83-80, but Christian Haugstad made it 83-82 with 45 seconds left.

Then the J-Hawks missed the front end of a one-and-one with 14 seco

Thomas led all-scorers with 22, while Haugstad added 21 for A-P. Jesup got 21 from Miller and 21 from Parker McHone.

In Dike, Dane Fuller scored 22 to lift Dike-New Hartford to a 68-52 win over Hudson.

Jake Kennedy scored 26 and Casey Gardner 22 as Dunkerton raced past Tripoli, 75-33.

In girls’ action, Amanda Treptow’s three-point play with 16 seconds left helped Jesup top Aplington-Parkersburg in a battle of undefeated teams.

Treptow led all scorers with 20 poinjts.

Ellie Etjen scored 15 for the Falcons.

Ellary Knock had 13 points and six blocked shots as sixth-ranked Dike-New Hartford beat Hudson, 59-19.

Sophia Hoffman had seven assists and seven steals for the Wolverines.

Summaries

Prep boys

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 68, HUDSON 52

HUDSON (0-2) – Camden Davis 3, Sam Hansen 10, Joe Cullam 5, Ben Kelly 5, Bryce Griffin 8, Carter Swope 21.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (2-1) – AJ Wegener 11, Nathan Moore 6, Zak Wauters 6, Landon Sullivan 12, Brewer Eicklenborg 7, Dane Fuller 22, Cale Jensen 4.

DUNKERTON 75, TRIPOLI 33

TRIPOLI (2-2) – Jace Hereid 5, Cade Mueller 2, Connor Piehl 10, Bryce Schroeder 2, Dawson Bergmann 2, Oakley Semerlroth 12.

DUNKERTON (3-1) – Jake Kennedy 26, Preston Gillespie 10, Casey Gardner 22, Caden Behrens 6, Gabe Heideman 5, Lane Boner 1, Kyler Rich 5.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 84, JESUP 83

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (5-0) – Jayden Mackie 6, Gavin Thomas 7, Garrett Hempen 12, Josh Haan 10, Owen Thomas 22, Elijah Switzer 6, Christian Haugstad 21.

JESUP (2-2) – Parker McHone 21, Brody Kresser 8, Corbin Fuelling 4, Jace Pilcher 11, Jack Miller 21, Carter Even 7, Carson Lienau 11.

Prep girls

DUNKERTON 41, TRIPOLI 32

TRIPOLI (1-3) – Rachel Moeller 2, Keyra Krueger 4, Kylee Bartz 13, Mallory Mueller 8, Mirana Biermann 5.

DUNKERTON (1-2) – Ellie Teisinger 4, Baylee VanLengen 16, Morgan Weepie 9, Alana Berinobis 6, Peyton Smith 2, Mallory Tisue 4.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 59, HUDSON 19

HUDSON (19) – Madison Michael 6, Kylee Sallee 1, Jess Carolan 4, Sara Hansen 6, Macey McKenna 2.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (59) – Jadyn Petersen 2, Camille Landphair 9, Ellary Knock 13, Taylor Kvale 8, Paula Gonzalez 10, Payton Petersen 4, Whitney Wauters 2, Sophia Hoffmann 5, Taylor Hoehns 2, Abby Sohn 2, Taya Curtis 2.

DECORAH 76, NEW HAMPTON 48

DECORAH (3-0) – Kylie O’Hara 13, Sami Mount 4, Abigail Milburn 6, Yazmeen Whitsitt 18, Bryar Duwe 8, Emma Nierengarten 19, Annika Franzen 2, Haley Gossman 3.

NEW HAMPTON (0-3) --  Riley Schumacher 2, Kandice Eggerich 2, Carlee Rochford 1, Kara Crooks 3, Kaylee Baker 2, Brooke Usher 11, Jenna Tank 4, Hope McDonald 13, Chloe Reicherts 3, Molly Wegner 2.

JESUP 49, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 47

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (4-1) – Sommer Stotler 2, Ellen Waller 5, Emalee Price 2, Seyann Luhring 6, Ellie Etjen 15, Kaitlin Cuvelier 5, Kasidy Mohwinkle 12.

JESUP (5-0) – Natalie O’Connor 11, Laney Pilcher 7, Alexis Larson 3, Amana Treptow 20, Jacie Lange 8

