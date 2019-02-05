Regional Duals
Class 1A
At Lake Mills
SEMIFINALS
Lake Mills 65, N. Butler/Clarksville 9
113 – Jack Ramaker (LM) won by forfeit, 120 – Jimmy Gallardo (LM) dec. Cade Hardy 8-4, 126 – Isaac Ergo (LM) dec. Colton Foster 12-5, 132 – Tyler Helgeson (LM) pinned Trevor Brinkman, 1:02, 138 – Caiden Jones (LM) pinned Bryce Trees, 3:57, 145 – Casey Hanson (LM) pinned Kolben Miller, 0:49, 152 – Brett Peterson (LM) Teryn Joebgen, 4:50, 160 – Elijah Wagner (LM) pinned Cole Negen, 1:42, 170 – Zack Wagner (LM0 techincal fall over Donnie Kielman 18-1, 3:23, 182 – J,C. Ulrich (NB-C) def. AJ Carter 8-4, 195 – Drake Harnish (LM) pinned David Crow, 1:16, 220 – Max ohnson (LM) pinned C.J. Niedert, 1:58, 285 – Chet Buss (NB-C) pinned Nate Lorenson, 0:21, 106 – Hayden Brua (LM) won by forfeit.
MFL MarMac 47, Nashua-Plainfield 25
106 – No match, 113 – Jakob Whitinger (NP) pinned Caleb Nordheim, 3:01, 120 – Trey Nelson (NP) dec. Andrew Heins 10-2, 126 – Kollyn Lentz (NP) won by forfeit, 132 – Ethan Stubbs (MFL) pinned Christian Hillman, 0:55, 138 – Gabe McGeough (MFL) dec. McKabe Munn 11-5, 145 – Michael Egan (MFL) technical fall over Shane Hillesheim 17-2, 5:30, 152 – Max Havlicek (MFL) dec. Dylan Downing 8-6, 160 – Hunter Miller (MFL) pinned Michael Stiller, 1:35, 170 – Derik Downing (NP) dec. Dylan Corlett 13-7, 182 – Nathan Johanningmeier (MFL) pinned Evan Kalainoff, 2:22, 195 – Zach Howe (MFL) pinned Tyson White, 1:08, 220 – Garrett Keehner (MFL) pinned Dalton Asche, 1:17, 285 – Tanner Striegel (NP) won by forfeit.
FINALS
Lake Mills 49, MFL MarMac 22
Class 2A
At Clarion
SEMIFINALS
Osage 49, Winterset 16
195 – Josiah Meier (Osage) dec. Kory Pike 5-1, 220 – Jett Nehls (Osage) pinned Kory Pike, 3:00, 285 – Conner Smith (Osage) pinned Kory Pike, 3:00, 106 – Jake Porter (Win) pinned Spencer Adams, 5:26, 113 – Joe Jacobs (Osage) pinned Travis Allen, 1:00, 120 – Joe Sullivan Osage) dec. Jensen Kaldenberg 10-2, 126 – Averee Abben (Osage) pinned Carson Rhoads, 1:31, 132 – Bryce Hatten (Win) dec. Ryan Adams 16-4, 138 – Kruise Kiburz (Win) dec. Brody Roll 10-4, 145 – Noah O’Malley (Osage) dec. Kael Forsyth, 5-2, 152 – Jack West (Win) dec. Colin Muller 5-2, 160 – Zach Williams (Osage) dec. Tyler Brown 6-4, 170 – Spencer Mooberry (Osage) pinned Brady Barringer, 1:26, 182 – Owen Muller pinned Kade Forsyt, 2:35.
Clarion-Gold.-Dows 50, Spencer 15
FINALS
Osage 42, Clarion-Gold.-Dows 27
220 –Kain Nelson (CGD) pinned Nehls, 1:09, 285 – Spencer Trenary (CGD) pinned Smith, 1:13, 106 – Adams (Osage) pinned Kaeden Langfitt, 1:06, 113 – Tyler Stein (CGD) dec. Jacobs 7-3, 120 – Sullivan (Osage) dec. Garrett Seaba 11-3, 126 – Abben (Osage) pinned Bryce Allen, 4:54, 132 – Hanson (CGD) pinned Adams, 1:05, 138 – Roll (Osage) dec. Abbas 9-5, 145 – Keaton Wilson (CGD) pinned O’Malley, 3:20, 152 – C. Muller technical fall over Carl Ahrens 24-9, 6:00, 160 – Williams (Osage) pinned Trenton Jergenson, 0:47, 170 – O. Muller (Osage) dec. Dietz 7-5, 182 –Mooberry (Osage) dec. Sam Wigans 8-5, 195 – K. Muller (Osage) won by forfeit.
Girls' basketball
COLLINS-MAX. 57, WAT. CHRISTIAN 20
COLLINS-MAXWELL (14-5, 9-2) -- Emma Kahler 1 0-0 2, Gracie Cheville 1 0-0 2, Trinity Stover 1 0-0 2, Josie Wierson 6 0-0 12, Mikayla Markley 5 0-0 13, Mikayla Houge 3 2-2 8, Alexis Houge 1 0-1 2, Reagen Franzen 4 8-9 16. Totals 22 10-12 57.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (0-21, 0-13) -- Sidra Wheeler 2 0-0 4, Anne Ochsner 0 0-0 0, Allison White 4 0-0 8, Megan Neifer 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Walston 0 0-0 0, Autumn Borkowitz 2 0-0 4, Gracie Davis 2 0-0 4, Grace Sliger 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 0-0 20.
Collins-Maxwell;10;25;14;8 -- 57
Wat. Christian;6;8;4;2 -- 20
3-point goals -- Collins-Maxwell 3 (Markley 3), Waterloo Christian 0. Total fouls -- Collins-Maxwell 8, Waterloo Christian 14. Fouled out -- none.
APL.-PARK. 70, G.V. CHRISTIAN 32
GRAND VIEW CHRISTIAN (1-19) -- Delaney Thompson 9, Sydney Lane 21, Karlee Knode 2.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (19-2) -- Sophia Jungling 12, Karson DeGroote 2, Megan Johnson 11, Elise Gjoen 2, Reagan Schneiderman 2, Emalee Price 2, Jenna Bruns 11, Avari Everts 3, Ainsly Brungard 2, Jaycie Ellis 12, McKenna Oldenburger 7, Ellie Etjen 4.
WAUKON 60, DECORAH 35
WAUKON (15-3, 9-3) -- Maddie Ahlstrom 13, Aubree Cota 7, Lauren Griffith 1, Margaret Wacker 16, McKenzie Cooper 4, Sydney Ross 2, Annika Headington 17.
DECORAH (3-17, 2-9) -- Ambria Pipho 8, Abigail Milburn 6, Amanda Kuehner 7, Emma Nierengarten 4, Skyler Malone 4, Nia Whitsitt 6.
Boys' basketball
G.V. CHRISTIAN 57, APL.-PARK. 44
GRAND VIEW CHRISTIAN (18-1)-- Kong Neyail 10, Andrew Long 3, Issa Samake 8, Andrew Gatto 2, Arturo Montes 15, Bryce Crabb 6, Harouna Sissoko 13.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (13-5) -- Aaron Bartels 4, Aaron Price 4, Owen Thomas 3, Carter Cuvelier 13, Riley Oberhauser 3, Sam Bachman 3, Junior Bodden 8, Josh Haan 6.
Highlights -- This game was tied 22-22 at halftime before Grand View Christian opened the second half on a 15-4 run to grab control. Grand View Christian is the state's top-ranked Class 1A team and the two-time defending state champion. The Thunder's only loss this season came at the hands of Iowa City West.
