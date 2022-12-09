Area High School Roundup: Cedar Falls, Columbus, East pick up dual wins

Waterloo East picked up a 54-18 victory over Des Moines Thursday in an Iowa Alliance Conference dual at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

The Trojans got wins from Ricardo Rios (120), Williams Clark (160), Gianni Speller (170) and Brayden Peters (182).

Clark and Peters victories came by fall.

Cedar Falls 70, CR Jefferson 12: The Tigers got pins from Kane Shimp (126), Brayden Wiles (132) Conner Doyle (145), Kaleb Larson (160), Noah Backes (170), Ian Bohnenkamp (195) and Drew Campbell (220) in their Mississippi Valley Conference victory.

Drew Gerdes was also victorious for CF as he earned a 11-3 decision over Luke Moses at 182.

Columbus scores pair of wins: The Sailors topped AGWSR, 51-30, and North Tama, 53-27.

Against the Cougars: Joe Hackett (120), Mason Burr (132), Jonathan Hackett (145), Max Magayna (170), Henry Erie (182) and Carson Hartz (195) all won by fall.

Then against the Redhawks, Joe Hackett picked up a second pin while Erie scored a technical fall. Gavin Reed at 132 and Connor Knudtson (285) scored pins.

Girls’ basketball

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Clear Lake 34: Katelyn Eggena led the Go-Hawks with 18 points as WSR improved to 2-1.

Crestwood 67, South Winneshiek 40: The Cadets improved to 3-0 as a dominating fourth quarter closed out the Warriors.

Crestwood outscored South Winneshiek, 18-3, in the fourth to pull away.

Olivia Ollendick led the Cadets with 19 points, four assists and three steals. Charley Curtis added 14 points, and Allison Ferrie chipped in 12.

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Rockford 21: Kadence Huck had 22 points and five steals to lead the Huskies to their second win of the season.

Paige Franzen had 11 points and four steals additionally for Nashua-Plainfield.

Waterloo Christian 41, North Tama 26: Katie Costello had 29 points, 12 rebounds and five steals as the Regents improved to 3-2.

Rachel Bergstrom added six points and five rebounds, while Sydney Aronson collected five steals.

Boys’ basketball

Clear Lake 69, Waverly-Shell Rock 62: Trevaughn Loyobya had 17 points and Cael Stephany 16 as the Lions improved to 3-0 with a win over the Go-Hawks.

Cole Marsh led WSR with 19.

Nashua-Plainfield 73, Rockford 52: Bo Harrington poured in 27 points as he made 12 of his 15 field goal attempts for the Huskies.

Harrington also pulled down 10 rebounds and had three steals.

Aiden Lamborn had 13 points and three blocked shots, while Devin Johnson also reached double figures with 10 points.

Waterloo Christian 65, North Tama 48: The Regents improved to 3-1 with a steady performance against the Redhawks.

Waterloo Christian took a 14-point lead after one quarter, built it to 16 by halftime and extended it further through three quarters as the Regents led 57-32 with eight minutes left.

Four different Waterloo Christian players reached double figures led by Drew Wagner’s 18. Aaron Zwack (15), Eli Evans (11) and Charlie Rowenhorst (10) also scored in double figures.

Zwack had eight assists and three steals, while Evans had seven assists.