Denver boys’ basketball coach Kyle Matthias has heard the offseason praise for his young, but talented Cyclone team.
Across the North Iowa Cedar League, there are murmurs that Denver is the team to beat in 2019-20.
With three juniors who averaged double digits in scoring last year as sophomores on a 16-7 team, it is easy to see why the rest of the NICL has pinned the bulls-eye on Denver.
Matthias says it’s just hype. Delivering on that potential in the regular season is another matter.
Matthias added that if Denver wants to take a step forward it first has to find a way to beat the two teams that have consistently been among the NICL’s best — Aplington-Parkersburg and Dike-New Hartford.
“We haven’t done that in a long time,” Matthias said. “For us, it’s got to be able to beat an A-P or Dike-New Hartford. There are going to be a lot of other good teams on our conference schedule, but A-P and Dike-New Hartford, sure they may have graduated a lot, but they reload and return.”
Taking a look back at Denver’s 2018-19 season, the Cyclones were 16-2 against teams not named Aplington-Parkersburg and Dike-New Hartford. The Cyclones lost both regular-season meetings against the Falcons and Wolverines and lost to D-NH a third time in the district finals.
However, this Denver team may have the firepower to meet Matthias’ challenge.
Back are Kyler Matthias, Bryce Phelps and Isaac Besh, three players who averaged 15.8, 15.7 and 10.0 points, respectively, as sophomores.
“These kids have been working for this for a long time,” Kyle Matthias said. “They’ve put in a lot of time in the offseason. They are best friends. As a coach and a dad, I’m super proud of seeing the type of relationships they have developed.”
The Cyclones won’t be tall. They graduated 6-foot-4 Alex Gebel, 6-foot-3 Zach Miller and 6-foot-4 Devin Bass. Back is senior Luke Prendergast, who at 6-foot-4 saw some minutes last year in a reserve role.
“The neat thing with him is he has a good head on his shoulders and if we keep it simple for him I’m hoping we can see big things out of him,” Kyle Matthias said.
But the key for the Cyclones will be the three returning junior starters.
“When they share the ball with each other it is fun to watch,” Kyle Matthias said. “They are good ball handlers and good shooters. When we keep it moving, that is when we are at our best.”
Both Aplington-Parkersburg and Dike-New Hartford suffered big losses to graduation, but the goals don’t change.
At D-NH, head coach Greg Moore graduated 11 seniors from last year’s 21-2 team that qualified for the Class 2A state tournament, including leading scorers Cade Fuller (15.3) and Colton Harberts (15.6).
But with an athletic group of seniors who played key reserve roles a year ago and a strong junior class ready to contribute, Moore sees no reason the Wolverines can’t challenge again in 2019-20.
“I think we’ve got a good core coming back,” Moore said.
Leading the charge for D-NH are Dane Fuller (9.9 ppg) and Derek Kinney (5.6 rebounds per game) as well as Parker Kiewiet and Drew Sonnenberg and the return of 6-foot-5 forward Matt Reinicke, who missed last year because of shoulder injury.
The Wolverines lost a lot of their height, but Moore still describes his team as long and athletic.
“We’re going to be pretty athletic and get up and down the floor,” Moore said. “We’ve got to find some perimeter shooting, but we’re going to be up-tempo ... steal the ball, fast break and get lay-ups.
“We are also going to have to make a concerted effort with rebounding with the size difference we will face.”
Aplington-Parkersburg lost four starters, including the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and ball distributor in Carter Cuvelier.
The Falcons’ top returners are junior Owen Thomas and Josh Haan and senior Riley Oberhauser.
Others to watch
WAPSIE VALLEY: The Warriors went 12-9 last year and return 6-foot-5 Kiks Rosengarten, who averaged 15.6 points while also hauling in 185 rebounds and blocking 21 shots. Wapsie Valley must replace leading scorer Paul Rundquist (20 ppg), but also returns Blayde Bellis and Tyler Ott.
TURKEY VALLEY: Five regulars return from an 18-5 team, led by 6-foot-3 forward Ethan Leibold. Leibold grabbed 304 rebounds while averaging 17.6 points per game. Eli Nymeyer (8.2 ppg), Eli Reicks (7.7), Garrett Kurtenbach (6.3) and Kalvin Langreck (4.0) are also back.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK: Gladbrook-Reinbeck is another North Iowa Cedar League team to be dealt with. The Rebels lost leading scorer Jackson Kibrus from a 12-9 squad, but G-R returns a pair of double-digit scorers in Tyler Tscherter (14.4) and Dylan Riffey (12.3), as well as Eli Thede and Cullen Eiffler.
