GILBERTVILLE — Dunkerton did it to Don Bosco again.
Back on Nov. 27, the Raiders raced out to a fast start en route to a 75-66 win at home over the Dons to open the 2018-19 boys’ basketball season.
The rematch was Tuesday. The start was the same. So was the result.
Dunkerton (9-2 overall, 6-1 Iowa Star) bolted to an 11-point advantage in the opening eight minutes, and then recovered after a late Don Bosco rally to win, 73-67, in an overtime thriller.
“I don’t know what it is we are doing to get ready, but we come out focused and have done a great at the start of games, which we did again tonight,” said Raiders coach Todd Kuntz, who picked up his 100th career victory.
“I think that ended up being the difference in the game — our first quarter — and then being able to hang on in a tough environment on the road.”
Dunkerton senior Zach Johnson scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter. His 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 56 seconds on the clock gave the Raiders a 7-6 lead and they never trailed again.
Dunkerton led 21-10 after opening quarter and 36-28 at halftime.
Allowing the Raiders and their up-tempo style to get off to a fast start was not what Don Bosco head coach Nate Kellogg wanted to see.
“It was something we were worried about coming out of the lockerroom before the game,” Kellogg said. “Our mood seemed off. One of our coaches made the comment, ‘I don’t know if we are ready.’
“You give a team like Dunkerton an 11-point advantage after one quarter you are in trouble.”
Don Bosco did not go away, however.
The Dons (8-3, 6-2) twice got within five points in the second quarter as Jack Kelley scored nine of his 17 points. But Dunkerton carried the momentum into the halftime break when Tylin Williams hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Raiders started quick in the third period, too, stretching their lead to 44-31 before Don Bosco began to claw its way back in.
A Lewis Havel putback got the Dons within 53-51 with 4:55 left in the fourth before Johnson nailed a 3-pointer and the Raiders raced back out to a seven-point lead.
But a Zach Huff steal and lay-up got Don Bosco to 60-57, and then after Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-one, Huff buried a 3-pointer with a defender in his face with 20 seconds left to force overtime.
“I’m proud of the guys in the way they battled back,” Kellogg said.
Dunkerton opened overtime on a 7-2 run, and Don Bosco did not have another answer.
“After they hit that big 3, our coaches talked about how we could’ve put our heads down and bowed away from the challenge,” Dunkerton senior guard Brady Happel said. “But all of us built each other up, we fought hard and got the W.”
Brady Stone and Happel added 19 and 17 points, respectively, for Dunkerton, while Huff led the Dons with 18, and Kendall Becker had 16.
Dunkerton 73, Don Bosco 67, OT
DUNKERTON (9-2, 6-1) — Zach Johnson 8-15 2-5 21, Brady Stone 9-20 1-2 19, Tylin Williams 3-12 4-4 12, Jacob Brandt 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Happel 5-10 6-9 17, Riley Tissue 1-1 2-3 4, Jake Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Jared Salisbury 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Rygel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 15-23 73.
DON BOSCO (8-3, 6-2) — Jack Kelley 7-18 2-4 17, Michael Allen 0-2 0-2 0, Zach Huff 7-18 2-218, Cael Tenold 3-5 0-0 7, Kendall Becker 7-12 2-3 16, Luke Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis Havel 1-4 2-2 4, Kobe Allen 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 27-64 8-13 67.
Dunkerton 21 15 15 9 13 — 73
Don Bosco 10 18 16 16 7 — 67
3-point goals — Dunkerton 6 (Johnson 3, Williams 2, Happel). Don Bosco 5 (Kelley, Huff 2, Tenold, K. Allen). Total fouls — Dunkerton 13, Don Bosco 18. Fouled out — Huff.
