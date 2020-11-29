Area basketball preview: Wapsie Valley begins its first title defense

FAIRBANK – Marty McKowen enters his 39th season at Waspie Valley in an unfamiliar position.

One of the state’s most successful coaches with 596 career wins, McKowen is now prepared to lead a defending state championship team for the first time during his lengthy tenure. Seven of the top eight players return from the team the broke through and won the school’s first state boys’ basketball title last March.

“Before our first practice I talked to them about how it’s probably a 180-degree shift from where we were a year ago,” McKowen said. “A year ago we were the underdogs, basically, the whole way through the tournament. I told them this year they’re obviously going to have a target on their back. Mentality-wise, they’re going to have to be ready for that.”

McKowen has traditionally experimented with his team early in the season, looking towards the end of January, February and March as the time when the Warriors will be playing their best basketball. Wapsie Valley entered Christmas break with a 2-4 record last season, but the moment that stuck with McKowen occurred before the holiday.

For years McKowen’s teams broke the huddle by saying, “We are Warriors.” The leaders within his team last season decided to break the huddle by saying, “We are family.”