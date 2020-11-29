Area basketball preview: Wapsie Valley begins its first title defense

FAIRBANK – Marty McKowen enters his 39th season at Waspie Valley in an unfamiliar position.
One of the state’s most successful coaches with 596 career wins, McKowen is now prepared to lead a defending state championship team for the first time during his lengthy tenure. Seven of the top eight players return from the team the broke through and won the school’s first state boys’ basketball title last March.
“Before our first practice I talked to them about how it’s probably a 180-degree shift from where we were a year ago,” McKowen said. “A year ago we were the underdogs, basically, the whole way through the tournament. I told them this year they’re obviously going to have a target on their back. Mentality-wise, they’re going to have to be ready for that.”
McKowen has traditionally experimented with his team early in the season, looking towards the end of January, February and March as the time when the Warriors will be playing their best basketball. Wapsie Valley entered Christmas break with a 2-4 record last season, but the moment that stuck with McKowen occurred before the holiday.
For years McKowen’s teams broke the huddle by saying, “We are Warriors.” The leaders within his team last season decided to break the huddle by saying, “We are family.”
“You think about that and we try to get that close-knit all the time with your teams and they came up with that themselves last year,” McKowen said. “The thing I’ve enjoyed most about them is their leadership. Sometimes as a coach you have to try to seek out and find kids to be your leaders. These guys are taking it on their own.”
As Wapsie Valley’s players pulled together when they struggled early, the wins eventually followed.
Wapsie Valley won 18 of its final 20 games including a 65-53 title-clinching victory over Algona Garrigan.
Center Kiks Rosengarten and his 19 point per game average graduated from that championship team, but Kobe Risse, Blayde Bellis, Tyler Ott and Gunnar Meyer are all returning starters from that title game.
Support Local Journalism
Junior Parker Landsgard also earned more minutes as a post towards the end of last season and can help fill Rosengarten’s void. Mason Harter — a 6-foot-5 forward who led Sigourney with 14.5 points a game as a freshman — has moved into Wapsie Valley’s district with his family and will be a valuable newcomer.
Risse, the football quarterback, will be a key leader at point guard.
“He’s the quarterback on our basketball team also,” McKowen said. “He could score eight more points a game but he a lot of times looks to pass before he shoots.
“He gets everybody involved and he does a great job of making sure people are getting the ball when they’re open and he does a great job of seeing what’s going on out there. He’s a leader for us and makes sure guys are on the right path and doing things the right way.”
NICL strength
Class 1A’s defending state champion isn’t the only strong basketball team in its North Iowa Cedar League East Division.
Aplington-Parkersburg, Denver and Dike-New Hartford are ranked by prognosticators as three of the state’s top 10 teams in Class 2A.
The Northeast Iowa Conference was also strong last season with Decorah winning the league during a breakthough 18-5 campaign. Charles City, Waverly-Shell Rock, Crestwood and Waukon each finished with at least 12 wins.
Don Bosco is the reigning Iowa Star North champion, but graduated its lead scorers. Four of the top five scorers are back from a Janesville team that finished just one game behind the Dons in league play and 19-5 overall.
Preps of the Week: Fall 2020
The Courier's 2020 fall Preps of the Week:
WATERLOO — It doesn’t matter which sport it is, Waterloo Columbus junior Carter Gallagher wants the ball in his hands.
Standing at the helm of an eight-player dynasty Don Bosco quarterback Cael Frost runs his team’s offense with the efficiency of a well-oiled machine.
North Tama sophomore Grace Lidgett has become a cross country champion while living with cystic fibrosis during the COVID-19 pandemic.
JANESVILLE – Hours. Days. Weeks in a row? Most definitely.
Independence junior Marcus Beatty is following in the footsteps of his dad, Bob, and uncle Justin, as a standout Mustang running back.
Belle Weber is a senior leader for Class 3A's No. 4-ranked Knights. The Missouri State beach volleyball recruit helped Union capture a title Saturday in North Tama following a COVID-19 delay.
Cedar Falls senior running back Ryan Ostrich off to strong start in 2020 after rushing for 265 yards in the Tigers' season-opening win over Dubuque Senior.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!