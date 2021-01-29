Aplington-Parkersburg stops Wapsie Valley, remains among NICL East leaders

Haugstad scored three times in the paint during the run and freshman starting guard Gavin Thomas also knocked down a big 3-pointer.

“Those younger guys stepped up and I thought Owen (Thomas) handled the ball well as a senior when we needed it and got us calmed down and did some good things,” Aplington-Parkersburg coach Aaron Thomas said. “It was a team win without a doubt. There were no stars when you look at the scoring. It took all of us.”

Ball movement and communication on defense are the two areas where Haugstad has seen his team grow during the season.

“We worked together,” he said. “It was as simple as that. Team basketball.”

A-P now remains in the mix with Dike-New Hartford and Denver for conference title while Wapsie Valley sits a game back in the loss column.

“Our league is as good as it has been, and to be in the mix here and to win at Wapsie is a big one,” Thomas said. “It would be great to win the conference, that’s one of our goals, but ultimately we want to be our best and get to Des Moines (for the Class 2A state tournament). That’s the ultimate goal.

“To be in the mix, it’s a fun year and it’s a crazy year because if you don’t show up against any team, you can get beat.”