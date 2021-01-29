Aplington-Parkersburg stops Wapsie Valley, remains among NICL East leaders

FAIRBANK – Nothing has come easy on the court within the North Iowa Cedar League’s East Division this season.
Such was the case Friday night during Aplington-Parkersburg’s rematch with Wapsie Valley. These well-coached boys’ basketball squads sat in a group of four teams that entered the weekend with two losses atop the division standings. From the tip, this game became a half-court grind with easy looks hard to find.
In the end, Aplington-Parkersburg was patient enough to find the right shots during a 57-47 victory that completed a series sweep over Class 1A’s defending state champion and No. 10-ranked Warriors.
Falcons’ center Christian Haugstad finished with 13 points and sophomore guard Garrett Hempen scored 14 to lead an Aplington-Parkersburg team (13-2, 10-2 NICL East) that had six players tally at least six points. Sitting in the center of his team’s zone, Haugstad admitted afterwards his voice was sore after helping to call out shooters that needed to be covered.
“Good communication lends itself to great things,” Haugstad said following the victory.
A-P mixed in some token pressure up top, while Haugstad and fellow big Josh Haan held their own against a Wapsie Valley team (11-3, 9-3) that features a talented interior tandem of Gunner Meyer and Mason Harter.
The two schools combined to miss the game’s first 11 field goal attempts. Wapsie Valley finished 15 of 39 from the field with Meyer knocking down a pair of 3-pointers during his 10-point fourth quarter to become the only Warrior in double figures with 16 points.
“AP did a great job of taking some things that we like to do away from us on the offensive end and it was a struggle,” Wapsie Valley coach Marty McKowen said. “We didn’t adjust as well as we should have. It’s a lesson we’ll learn to get ourselves better in the next week.
“Instead of getting good shots, you need to get great shots – especially when you’re struggling. We didn’t shoot it well at all tonight, that’s an understatement, and we are a good shooting team.”
Playing its second game in as many nights following a wrist injury to junior point guard Jayden Mackie, Aplington-Parkersburg’s more youthful guards stepped up. Freshman Cooper Hoff knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to help establish a lead the Falcons enjoyed for nearly the entire night.
Wapsie Valley’s only advantage came after Harter scored inside to give the Warriors a 26-25 edge at the start of the second half. Aplington-Pakersburg’s Hempen answered by following his own missed 3-pointer for a layup that sparked a 14-2 run to give the road team a comfortable cushion for the remainder of the game.
Haugstad scored three times in the paint during the run and freshman starting guard Gavin Thomas also knocked down a big 3-pointer.
“Those younger guys stepped up and I thought Owen (Thomas) handled the ball well as a senior when we needed it and got us calmed down and did some good things,” Aplington-Parkersburg coach Aaron Thomas said. “It was a team win without a doubt. There were no stars when you look at the scoring. It took all of us.”
Ball movement and communication on defense are the two areas where Haugstad has seen his team grow during the season.
“We worked together,” he said. “It was as simple as that. Team basketball.”
A-P now remains in the mix with Dike-New Hartford and Denver for conference title while Wapsie Valley sits a game back in the loss column.
“Our league is as good as it has been, and to be in the mix here and to win at Wapsie is a big one,” Thomas said. “It would be great to win the conference, that’s one of our goals, but ultimately we want to be our best and get to Des Moines (for the Class 2A state tournament). That’s the ultimate goal.
“To be in the mix, it’s a fun year and it’s a crazy year because if you don’t show up against any team, you can get beat.”
Wapsie Valley has played just one fellow Class 1A school. McKowen points to tests within his league as crucial towards building toughness for a postseason run.
“We have battles like this every night, so if you don’t do things the right way you pay for it,” McKowen said. “When you come to tournament time and you have that second game or third game in a row where you need to be right all game to get to the next level, I think this is where it pays off for us.”