All-State basketball: Landon Wolf, Jayden Mackie named to first team

After working his way into Cedar Falls’ varsity rotation as a junior, Landon Wolf didn’t stop continuing to grow on the basketball court.

The Tigers’ senior capped his successful high school career by earning a place on Class 4A’s all-state first team as selected by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. Wolf’s Cedar Falls teammates Trey Campbell and Chase Courbat earned second and third team all-state honors, respectively.

Waterloo West’s skilled senior center Amar Kuljuhovic finished his career as a third team all-stater.

Aplington-Parkersburg junior point guard Jayden Mackie led Northeast Iowa athletes with a first team honor in Class 2A.

Drake basketball recruit Tucker DeVries of Waukee was voted 2021’s Mr. Basketball. DeVries led Waukee to its first state championship with averages of 18.5 points, 6.6 and 5.6 assists per game. He ended his career with 1,092 points for the Warriors in 67 total games.

“Tucker DeVries represents all that is good about Iowa high school basketball,” Waukee head coach Justin Ohl said. “He is a fierce competitor, tremendous leader and talented player. Tucker’s shot making ability and overall skill set are a result of the countless hours he has put in over the course of his high school career.”