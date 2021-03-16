All-State basketball: Landon Wolf, Jayden Mackie named to first team

After working his way into Cedar Falls’ varsity rotation as a junior, Landon Wolf didn’t stop continuing to grow on the basketball court.
The Tigers’ senior capped his successful high school career by earning a place on Class 4A’s all-state first team as selected by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. Wolf’s Cedar Falls teammates Trey Campbell and Chase Courbat earned second and third team all-state honors, respectively.
Waterloo West’s skilled senior center Amar Kuljuhovic finished his career as a third team all-stater.
Aplington-Parkersburg junior point guard Jayden Mackie led Northeast Iowa athletes with a first team honor in Class 2A.
Drake basketball recruit Tucker DeVries of Waukee was voted 2021’s Mr. Basketball. DeVries led Waukee to its first state championship with averages of 18.5 points, 6.6 and 5.6 assists per game. He ended his career with 1,092 points for the Warriors in 67 total games.
“Tucker DeVries represents all that is good about Iowa high school basketball,” Waukee head coach Justin Ohl said. “He is a fierce competitor, tremendous leader and talented player. Tucker’s shot making ability and overall skill set are a result of the countless hours he has put in over the course of his high school career.”
Cedar Falls’ trio of all-staters were part of a balanced team that secured their program’s first undefeated regular season. The Tigers finished 20-1 and reached the state semifinal round before losing to Johnston.
Wolf led Cedar Falls with an average of 16.9 points that included 3.6 made 3-pointers per game at a 46.4% success rate. Campbell filled the stat sheet with averages of 13.9 points, five assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals from his point guard position. Courbat finished with double-doubles on a consistent basis, making 64.5% of his field goals and averaging 10.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots.
Kuljuhovic, West’s 6-foot-6 center, demonstrated an ability to knock down shots from the perimeter while also controlling the paint. He led the Wahawks with averages of 16.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and shot 52.8% from the field.
In Class 2A, Mackie scored 34 and 21 points in Des Moines to earn a place on the all-tournament team during Aplington-Parkersburg’s first run to state since 2018. The junior guard finished with a team-high average of 14.4 points, overcoming injury to excel within the back half of the season.
Kyler Matthias, who led high-scoring Denver with an average of 16.4 points, was honored on Class 2A’s second team. The second team also included Jesup’s dominant big man Carson Lienau, who averaged 18.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.
Junior Gunner Meyer of Wapsie Valley, sophomore William Kiburis of Gladbrook-Reinbeck and senior Jacob Herold of South Winneshiek were third team all-state selections in Class 1A.
IPSWA All-State
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM—Tucker DeVries (Waukee) sr., Ryan Riggs (WDM Dowling) sr., Michael Duax (Hempstead) sr., Payton Sandfort (Waukee) sr., Omaha Biliew (Waukee) so., Landon Wolf (Cedar Falls) sr., Josh Dix (C.B. Lincoln) jr., Tamin Lipsey (Ames) jr.
SECOND TEAM—Trey Campbell (Cedar Falls) jr., Steven Kramer (Johnston) jr., Caleb Schlaak (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) sr., Jayden Houston (Davenport North) sr., Ty Walker (West Des Moines Valley) sr., Jaron Crews (Ankeny Centennial) sr., DaVares Whitaker (Sioux City East) jr., Trey Lewis (Johnston) jr.
THIRD TEAM—Amar Kuljuhovic (Waterloo West) sr., Eli Raridon (West Des Moines Valley) jr., Chase Courbat (Cedar Falls) sr., Armonniey Thomas (Marshalltown) jr., Chase Henderson (Des Moines Hoover) so., Peter Moe (Iowa City West) jr., Reid Grant (Johnston) sr., Matt Riedl (West Des Moines Dowling) sr.
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM—Grant Nelson (Pella) sr., Emarion Ellis (Assumption) sr., Connor Drew (Ballard) sr., Luke Rankin (Dallas Center-Grimes) sr., Justin Recker (Monticello) sr., Keaton Kutcher (Mount Vernon) sr., Andrew Formanek (Clear Lake) sr., Ryan Blum (Glenwood) sr.
SECOND TEAM—Kieren Nichols (Knoxville) sr., Karter Petzenhauser (Spencer) jr., Cole Glasgow (Dallas Center-Grimes) jr., Ashton Hermann (Ballard) jr., Karl Miller (Pella) jr., Jake Layman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) sr., Kyle Kelley (West Delaware) sr., Christian Withrow (Clear Creek Amana) sr.
THIRD TEAM—Dayton Davis (Fort Madison) jr., Colby Collison (Bondurant-Farrar) so., Dylan Johnson (Western Dubuque) sr., Max Weaton (Fairfield) so., Carson Toebe (Clear Lake) jr., Kaleb Booth (Carroll) jr., Brayson Laube (Marion) so., Adam Mattes (Newton) jr.
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM—Jayden Mackie (Aplington-Parkersburg) jr., Cooper DeJean (OABCIG) sr., Karson Sharar (Iowa Falls-Alden) sr., Ty Van Essen (Western Christian) jr. Tanner Te Slaa (Boyden-Hull) jr., Camden Schroeder (East Sac County) sr., Marcus Kelderman (Boyden-Hull) sr., Lucas Lorenzen (Okoboji) jr.
SECOND TEAM—Zach Erwin (Camanche) jr., Raydden Grobe (AHSTW) jr., Carson Lienau (Jesup) jr., Brennan Holder (South Central Calhoun) sr., Kyler Matthias (Denver) sr., Grant Veenstra (Des Moines Christian) sr., Zach Lutmer (Central Lyon) so., Padraig Gallagher (Dyersville Beckman) so.
THIRD TEAM—Brady Millikin (Pekin) sr., Adam Witty (Des Moines Christian) jr., Creighton Morisch (Spirit Lake) sr., Sid Schaaf (Treynor) sr., Carter Harmsen (Mid Prairie) sr., Bo Clausen (Ridge View) sr., Noah Miller (Forest City) sr., Caden Kirkman (Wilton) so.
CLASS 1A
FIRST TEAM—Trey Shearer (Montezuma) sr., Angelo Winkel (Algona Garrigan) sr., Alex Koppes (Springville) sr., Kaleb Cornilsen (Easton Valley) sr., Austin Hilmer (North Linn) jr., Dashawn Linnen (Lake Mills) sr., Kayden Ames (West Fork) sr., Trey Baker (Martensdale St. Marys) sr.
SECOND TEAM—Blaise Porter (New London) so., Maddox Griffin (Wapello) jr., Carson Michels (Bellevue Marquette) sr., Cole Watts (Montezuma) sr., Keaten Bonderson (Gehlen) so., Manny Hammonds (Grand View Christian) jr., Tate Haughenbury (North Linn) so., Taurice Grant (Meskwaki) sr.
THIRD TEAM—William Kiburis (Gladbrook-Reinbeck) so., Brody Ward (Iowa Valley) jr., Leyton Nelson (Tri-Center) sr., Gunner Meyer (Wapsie Valley) jr., Dallas Kluender (Woodbury Central) jr., Jacob Herold (South Winn) sr., Caleb Bacon (Lake Mills) sr., Parker Rochford (Edgewood-Colesburg) sr.