A trio of impact leaders joined a pair of talented guards on the 2018-19 All-Metro girls’ basketball first team as voted on by the coaches of Columbus, Cedar Falls, East, Waterloo Christian and West.
Waterloo East’s Kerris Roberts and Waterloo West’s NaTracia Ceaser closed out their brilliant careers with four first-team honors.
Roberts, a Purdue track and field signee, finished with 1,428 points, 667 rebounds and 284 steals while injecting energy into East’s program. Ceaser, who recently signed to play basketball with William Penn, scored 1,231 career points while contributing across the board for a West team that finished .500 or better her final three seasons.
University of Northern Iowa recruit Emerson Green put together a first-team all-state campaign for Cedar Falls. The junior averaged 18.4 points with a team-high 98 assists and 49 steals for the 19-2 Tigers.
Anaya Barney of Cedar Falls ranked fifth among Class 5A’s leaders with 47 blocked shots from her guard position, while adding 15 points a game and a team-high 110 rebounds during her sophomore season that led to a first-team selection.
West junior point guard Lauren Conrey made the first team for the first time in her career after accumulating 112 assists and 64 steals.
Seniors Amanee Clark of East and Jada Draine of West were the standout veterans on a second team that included Columbus’ nightly double-double threat, sophomore Ali Vesely, West sophomore Gabby Moore and Cedar Falls’ freshman sharpshooter Sarah Albaugh.
