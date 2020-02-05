A-P boys pull into tie for NICL East lead

A-P’s Ellie Etjen set a new record for herself, as well, with 23 points.

Jesup is now 11-4 and in second in the conference (15-4 overall) while -AP fell to 6-7, 8-10.

RICEVILLE 33, DUNKERTON 32: Riceville led most of the game but needed some last minute heroics to hold off Dunkerton in Iowa Star action.

After falling behind 23-12 in the first half, Dunkerton fought back to take a three-point lead with a minute to play. However, the Raiders missed several free throw opportunities in the final quarter which came back to haunt them as Riceville (10-6, 6-3) regained the lead on an O’Malley Fair late 3-pointer.

Maeson Wolff had 17 points for Dunkerton (8-10, 5-4).

UNION 41, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 36, OT: Union outlasted Sumner-Fredericksburg in an overtime North Iowa Cedar League game.

Allie Driscol’s 3-point shot with 5 seconds remaining got Union (3-16, 2-12) to overtime. Driscol finished with 17 points.

The Knights opened the overtime by taking a 36-34 lead and never relinquished it. S-F fell to 10-10 and 5-9.