A-P boys pull into tie for NICL East lead

JESUP — Aplington-Parkersburg bounced back from Monday’s loss to Dike-New Hartford with an 81-43 boys’ basketball win over Jesup Tuesday.
The eighth-ranked Falcons took control early and led 44-22 at the break. A-P shot 67.3% from the field, making 35 of 52 shots on the night. The Falcons’ Jayden Mackie had a career-high 27 points while Landon Borrett led Jesup with 19.
A-P and Denver now tout identical 11-2 marks, good for a first-place tie in the NICL East.
DECORAH 54, CRESTWOOD 37: Decorah took an early lead and slowly pulled away from Crestwood in Northeast Iowa Conference action.
The Vikings (13-4, 8-2) led 28-20 at halftime. Charlie Robinson led Decorah with 16 points, including four 3-point baskets. Crestwood fell to 7-10, 4-5.
UNION 43, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 36: Union led from start to finish, but had to fight off a late rally by Sumner-Fredericksburg for a North Iowa Cedar League win.
Marc Mahood led Union (4-14, 4-9) with 14 points while Kody VanEngelenberg topped Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-11, 4-9) with 11 points.
Girls’ basketball
JESUP 63, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 48: Payton McHone set a new career high scoring mark with 21 points as she led Jesup over Aplington-Parkersburg.
A-P’s Ellie Etjen set a new record for herself, as well, with 23 points.
Jesup is now 11-4 and in second in the conference (15-4 overall) while -AP fell to 6-7, 8-10.
RICEVILLE 33, DUNKERTON 32: Riceville led most of the game but needed some last minute heroics to hold off Dunkerton in Iowa Star action.
After falling behind 23-12 in the first half, Dunkerton fought back to take a three-point lead with a minute to play. However, the Raiders missed several free throw opportunities in the final quarter which came back to haunt them as Riceville (10-6, 6-3) regained the lead on an O’Malley Fair late 3-pointer.
Maeson Wolff had 17 points for Dunkerton (8-10, 5-4).
UNION 41, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 36, OT: Union outlasted Sumner-Fredericksburg in an overtime North Iowa Cedar League game.
Allie Driscol’s 3-point shot with 5 seconds remaining got Union (3-16, 2-12) to overtime. Driscol finished with 17 points.
The Knights opened the overtime by taking a 36-34 lead and never relinquished it. S-F fell to 10-10 and 5-9.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 55, DECORAH 39: Prairie du Chien (14-3) got 29 points from Lily Krahn and rode a 33-9 advantage in the first half to a win over Decorah (10-8).
Haley Gossman had 15 points to lead Decorah.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
JESUP 63, APL.-PARKERSBURG 48
JESUP (15-4, 11-4) — Payton McHone 21, Amanda Treptow 14, Laney Pilcher 1, Allison Flaharty 4, Brittany Lingenfelter 11, Brianna Lingenfelter 12.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (8-10, 6-7) — Karson DeGroote 5, Megan Johnson 6, Sommer Stotler 2, Ellen Waller 6, Ellie Etjen 23, Ainsley Brungard 6.
RICEVILLE 33, DUNKERTON 32
DUNKERTON (8-10, 5-4) — Bethany Christians 3, Kayla Rathe 8, Maeson Wolff 17, Lily Fettkether 4.
RICEVILLE (10-6, 6-3) — Madison Mauer 4, Josie Gansen 4, O’Malley Fair 7, Joy Beran 16, Abby Retterath 2.
UNION 41, SUMNER-FRED. 36, OT
SUMNER-FREDERICSKBURG (10-10, 5-9) — Kylie Jordon 2, Molly Niewoehner 5, Tiffany Beyer 5, Abby Meyer 6, Morgan Brandt 4, Lily Bocholz 2, Clarice Lynch 2, Cassidy Pagel 10
UNION COMMUNITY (3-16, 2-12) — Ellie Rathe 2, Allie Driscol 17, Carlie Hoppe 4, Natalie Tecklenburg 14, Sam Glenn 4.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 55, DECORAH 39
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (14-3) — Lily Krahn 29, Ella Hager 2, Teagan Rodloff 5, Makenzie Knapp 2, Macey Banasik 9, Allison Riebe 2, Allison Allbee 6.
DECORAH (10-8) — Kyla Quandahl 3, Bryar Duwe 13, Emma Nierengarten 5, Kylie O’Hara 3, Haley Gossman 15.
Boys’ basketball
DECORAH 54, CRESTWOOD 37
DECORAH (13-4, 8-2) — Keaton Solberg 10, Joseph Bockman 12, Charlie Robinson 16, Patrick Bockman 2, Matthew Franzen 10, Logan Halverson 4.
CRESTWOOD (7-10, 4-5) — Andy Osmonson 5, Carter Henry 4, Reid Wiley 2, Garrett Ollendieck 10, Lawson Brown 3, Kade Munkel 13.
APL.-PARKERSBURG 81, JESUP 43
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (15-2, 11-2) — Jacob Kalkwarf 4, Riley Oberhauser 6, Garrett Hempen 9, Josh Haan 10, Jayden Mackie 27, Owen Thomas 7, Gannon Oberhauser 2, Terrence Colar 8, Miguel Latas Chico 2, Christian Haugstad 6.
JESUP (4-15, 2-12) — Jase Pilcher 5, Cooper Fuelling 4, Carson Lienau 8, Landon Borrett 19, Parker McHone 5, Corbin Fuelling 2.