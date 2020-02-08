You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
A-P boys lock up share of NICL title
0 comments
AREA PREP ROUNDUP

A-P boys lock up share of NICL title

{{featured_button_text}}
aplington-parkersburg logo

DENVER -- Eighth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg was up to the challenge Friday as the Falcons went to Denver and secured at least a share of the North Iowa Cedar League East title.

Denver and A-P entered the contest with 12-2 league records, but the Falcons are alone at the top for now after their 75-59 victory.

A-P saw its 32-22 halftime lead shrink to 50-43, but outscored the Cyclones 15-16 in the final period of play.

Owen Thomas made five 3-point goals on the way to 23 points for A-P (18-2, 13-2), but Christian Haugstead's contributions were equally important as he scored 11 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.

Kyler Matthias had 17 points for Denver (13-6, 12-3).

DON BOSCO 54, DUNKERTON 40: Don Bosco had three players score in double figures and kept Dunkerton's offense in check for an Iowa Star Conference win.

The Dons (15-4, 10-1) led 26-13 at halftime, then fought off a Dunkerton comeback that saw the Raiders (10-11, 5-7) get within 38-35 with about five minutes remaining. Don Bosco made 10 fourth-quarter free throws to help seal the win.

Lewis Havel and Zach Huff had 14 points each for Don Bosco, while Jake Kennedy's 13 topped Dunkerton.

RICEVILLE 49, CLARKSVILLE 35: Riceville jumped out to 16-1 lead to open the game and then fought off Clarksville's comeback attempt.

Sullivan Fair led Riceville with 23 points as his team improved to 4-8 and 7-12 while the Indians are now 3-17 and 1-0.

Girls' basketball

DUNKERTON 48, DON BOSCO 14: Dunkerton wrapped up regular-season play with a big Iowa Star win over Don Bosco.

Maeson Wolff totaled 18 points as the Raiders end conference play at 7-5 and stand 10-11 overall.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 53, DENVER 41: Aplington-Parkersburg climbed back to .500 (10-10) with a win over Denver.

The Falcons never trailed in the second half.

The Cyclones’ Grace Hennessey was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points while A-P (10-10, 8-7) was led by Karson DeGroote with 10 points. Denver fell to 13-8 and 10-6 overall.

Preps to Watch: 2019-2020

Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.

Summaries

Boys' basketball

DON BOSCO 54, DUNKERTON 40

DUNKERTON (10-11, 5-7) -- Jake Kennedy 13, Brody Rygel 4, Jacob Brandt 6, Preston Gillespie 7, Casey Gardner 6, Riley Tisue 4.

DON BOSCO (15-4, 10-1) -- Gabe Fernandez 4, Peyton Pecenka 3, Lewis Havel 14, Zach Huff 14, Luke Staebell 3, Ty Purdy 3, Mason Denton 11, Carter Weber 2.

RICEVILLE 49, CLARKSVILLE 35

CLARKSVILLE (3-17, 1-9) -- Kaden Becker 6, Alek Kellogg 3, Kelton Kluiter 3, Ethan Schmidt 16, Jacob Stauffer 3, Corbin Engel 4.

RICEVILLE (7-12, 4-8) -- Isaac Kuhn 1, Theo Klaes 4, Brody Koenigs 6, Tanner Swenson 10, Charlie Ring 3, Sullivan Fair 23, Kevin Jordan 2.

APL.-PARKERSBURG 75 DENVER 59

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (18-2, 13-2) -- Riley Oberhauser 9, Garrett Hempen 11, Josh Haan 9, Jayden Mackie 12, Owen Thomas 23, Christian Haugstad 11.

DENVER (13-6, 12-3) -- Isaac Besh 12, Bryce Phelps 14, Kyler Matthias 17, Will Curtis 3, Mitchell DeVries 3, Caylor Hoffer 10.

Girls' basketball

DUNKERTON 48, DON BOSCO 14

DUNKERTON (10-11, 7-5) -- Bethany Christians 11, Ashlynn Shimp 5, Kayla Rathe 3, Maeson Wolff 18, Bailey VanLengen 4, Lily Fettkether 6, Mallory Tisue 1.

DON BOSCO (1-17, 0-12) -- Reese Schares 2, Kennedi Purdy 2, Julia Thiry 2, Jenna Brown 8.

APL.-PARKERSBURG 53, DENVER 41

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (10-10, 8-7) -- Sophia Jungling 8, Karson DeGroote 10, Megan Johnson 6, Sommer Stotler 2, Ellen Waller 5, Emalee Price 5, Ellie Etjen 8. Ainsley Brungard 9.

DENVER (13-8, 10-6) -- Jaden McMahon 5, Emma Hennessey 6, Grace Hennessey 14, Reese Johnson 6, Rachel Hennessey 7, Sydney Eggena 3.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News