A-P boys lock up share of NICL title

DENVER -- Eighth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg was up to the challenge Friday as the Falcons went to Denver and secured at least a share of the North Iowa Cedar League East title.
Denver and A-P entered the contest with 12-2 league records, but the Falcons are alone at the top for now after their 75-59 victory.
A-P saw its 32-22 halftime lead shrink to 50-43, but outscored the Cyclones 15-16 in the final period of play.
Owen Thomas made five 3-point goals on the way to 23 points for A-P (18-2, 13-2), but Christian Haugstead's contributions were equally important as he scored 11 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.
Kyler Matthias had 17 points for Denver (13-6, 12-3).
DON BOSCO 54, DUNKERTON 40: Don Bosco had three players score in double figures and kept Dunkerton's offense in check for an Iowa Star Conference win.
The Dons (15-4, 10-1) led 26-13 at halftime, then fought off a Dunkerton comeback that saw the Raiders (10-11, 5-7) get within 38-35 with about five minutes remaining. Don Bosco made 10 fourth-quarter free throws to help seal the win.
Lewis Havel and Zach Huff had 14 points each for Don Bosco, while Jake Kennedy's 13 topped Dunkerton.
RICEVILLE 49, CLARKSVILLE 35: Riceville jumped out to 16-1 lead to open the game and then fought off Clarksville's comeback attempt.
Sullivan Fair led Riceville with 23 points as his team improved to 4-8 and 7-12 while the Indians are now 3-17 and 1-0.
Girls' basketball
DUNKERTON 48, DON BOSCO 14: Dunkerton wrapped up regular-season play with a big Iowa Star win over Don Bosco.
Maeson Wolff totaled 18 points as the Raiders end conference play at 7-5 and stand 10-11 overall.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 53, DENVER 41: Aplington-Parkersburg climbed back to .500 (10-10) with a win over Denver.
The Falcons never trailed in the second half.
The Cyclones’ Grace Hennessey was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points while A-P (10-10, 8-7) was led by Karson DeGroote with 10 points. Denver fell to 13-8 and 10-6 overall.
