A-P boys lock up share of NICL title

DENVER -- Eighth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg was up to the challenge Friday as the Falcons went to Denver and secured at least a share of the North Iowa Cedar League East title.

Denver and A-P entered the contest with 12-2 league records, but the Falcons are alone at the top for now after their 75-59 victory.

A-P saw its 32-22 halftime lead shrink to 50-43, but outscored the Cyclones 15-16 in the final period of play.

Owen Thomas made five 3-point goals on the way to 23 points for A-P (18-2, 13-2), but Christian Haugstead's contributions were equally important as he scored 11 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.

Kyler Matthias had 17 points for Denver (13-6, 12-3).

DON BOSCO 54, DUNKERTON 40: Don Bosco had three players score in double figures and kept Dunkerton's offense in check for an Iowa Star Conference win.

The Dons (15-4, 10-1) led 26-13 at halftime, then fought off a Dunkerton comeback that saw the Raiders (10-11, 5-7) get within 38-35 with about five minutes remaining. Don Bosco made 10 fourth-quarter free throws to help seal the win.

Lewis Havel and Zach Huff had 14 points each for Don Bosco, while Jake Kennedy's 13 topped Dunkerton.

