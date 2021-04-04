2021 all-metro girls' basketball team made its mark at the state level

Some of the state’s top girls’ basketball teams were found in the communities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls this past season.

Waterloo West and Cedar Falls each returned to the Class 5A state tournament. Key players from their talented rosters were among those honored on the 2020-21 all-metro team as selected by the coaches of West, Cedar Falls, Waterloo East, Waterloo Christian, Columbus and Valley Lutheran.

Cedar Falls senior Anaya Barney was named to her fourth all-metro team and became a first team honoree for a third consecutive season. The University of Northern Iowa recruit was 5A’s scoring leader with an average of 24 points a game. Barney finished with career totals of 1,455 points, 556 rebounds, 205 steals, 185 blocks and 152 3-pointers.

Waterloo Columbus’ Ali Vesely and Waterloo Christian’s Faith Trelka also capped their season seasons on the first team.

Vesely, who will continue her basketball career at Wartburg College, was a nightly double-double threat with an average of 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for a Sailors team that went 9-7 in league play.

Trelka helped Waterloo Christian take a major step forward with an 8-4 Iowa State Conference record and 14-9 mark overall. The senior averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 steals per game.