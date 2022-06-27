Wolverines sweep Columbus, win NICL Central crown

WATERLOO -- The Dike-New Hartford baseball team clinched the North Iowa Cedar League Central Division title with wins of 8-0 and 14-4 over the Columbus Catholic Sailors, Monday.

A perfect 12-0 in the conference slate, the (21-1) Wolverines needed just one win during a Monday night doubleheader against the (17-8) Sailors who trailed DNH by two games for the division lead.

According to DNH junior Gus Varney, the Wolverines set out at the beginning of the season to nab the division title among other goals.

“That was one of our first goals of the season,” Varney said. “But, there is still a lot of work to do for postseason.”

In the first game, the Wolverines looked to accomplish that goal by jumping out to an early lead. With three hits in the top of the first, DNH took a 2-0 lead.

Over the final six innings of action, DNH added six more runs while holding Columbus to just two hits to clinch the division with an 8-0 victory.

According to Wolverines head coach Jordan Martin, DNH accomplished their goal because of their hard work throughout the season.

“The kids battled all year,” Martin said. “The way they have worked and battled throughout our games, they deserve it.”

In the second game, the Wolverines offense continued to hum while the Sailors also found a rhythm at the plate.

After Devon Kollasch put DNH in front 1-0 on a wild pitch, Columbus’ offense came alive in the first inning with one run on three doubles from Thomas Steele, Nick Merrifield and Connor Knudtson.

Riding the momentum from their big first inning, the Sailors took their first lead of the night in the bottom of the second. Jake Bradley reached first via a walk and scored on a DNH error to put Columbus on top 2-1.

After a scoreless third inning, the Sailors took a 3-1 lead when senior Caden Hartz scored from third on a wild pitch.

After recording only two hits in the contest through four innings, the Wolverines doubled their output at the plate with two hits and regained the advantage.

Trailing 4-3, the Sailors managed to tie the game, 4-4, as Knudtson drilled an RBI double to score senior Carter Gallagher from first.

However, DNH took over the game with three runs on three hits as junior third baseman Wil Textor, junior catcher Nick Reinicke and Varney all recorded RBIs.

DNH further insured their victory with seven more runs in the top of the seventh to win 14-4 and finish the season a perfect 3-0 against the Sailors.

In the doubleheader, Varney went 5-for-10 at the plate with one double and two RBIs. In addition, Reinicke went 4-for-8 with a double and an RBI.

Textor pitched the shutout in the first game for the Wolverines, allowing only two hits and no walks.

Martin said the Wolverines ability to weather their dry spell on offense in the second game and emerge with the win demonstrated a lack of quit in his team.

“It shows that they do not have any quit,” Martin said. “They are going to fight until the end.”

He also added that his team possesses ‘all the confidence in the world’ with two games to go on their regular season schedule.

“From bottom to top, everybody is confident and ready to go,” Martin said. “Columbus is always a good team. So, to win two is big for us.”

For Columbus, the pair of losses drop the Sailors to 17-10 on the season.

Columbus head coach Bob Etringer pointed to two key problems in the Sailors’ performance on Monday which ultimately led to both losses.

“Our approach at the plate was not good, today,” Etringer said. “Instead of hitting line drives and ground balls, we were trying to hit home runs and popping the ball up. That is easy to defend when you do that. That was one of our biggest issues…Lapses in defense. We had them too often. We have got to clean that up.”

According to Etringer, Columbus recorded some of its best performances in the lead up to Monday night and said he expects his team to right the ship.

“Today, we just were not in it,” Etringer said. “We will get it figured out and be ready to go.”

Knudtson put together a strong outing for the Sailors in the losing effort. The junior recorded two doubles and drove in two runs for Columbus while also offering a solid performance on the mound. As the starting pitcher of the second contest, Knudtson allowed only four hits and four runs with three scoreless innings in 5.0 innings of work.

“All three pitches were working on the mound today,” Knudtson said. “Two doubles today. So, all around, it was a good outing. A couple of tough losses, but they are good team…It was awesome to see improvement. I have had a little bit of a struggle the past few weeks. To see two doubles, I am hoping to see it carry over into postseason.”

Linescores

Dike-New Hartford 8, Columbus 0

Dike-New Hartford;200;021;3 -- 8;12;0

Columbus;000;000;0 -- 0;2;2

Wil Textor and Nick Reinicke. Nick Merrifield, Meyer (7) and Alex Purdy. WP – Textor. LP – Merrifield. 2B – DNH: Costello, Varney, Reinicke.

Dike-New Hartford 14, Columbus 4

Dike-New Hartford;100;033;7 -- 14;12;1

Columbus;110;110;0 -- 4;5;5

Gus Varney, L. Textor (6) and Nick Reinicke. Connor Knudtson, Hosch (6), Lockert (7), Morrow (7) and Alex Purdy. WP – Varney. LP – Hosch. 2B – DNH: W. Textor, Steffen. COL: Steele, Merrifield, Knudtson (2).

