Wolverines stay undefeated with win over Clear Lake

DIKE -- Sixth-ranked Dike-New Hartford continued its undefeated start to the season, improving to 15-0, with a 13-3 win over the Clear Lake Lions, Tuesday, in a non-conference baseball game

The Wolverines entered Tuesday’s contest 14-0 while the Lions entered at 5-8, but winners of four of their last six.

Despite the stark contrast in record, Dike-New Hartford head coach Jordan Martin said he told his team not to overlook the Lions.

“I told them their record, I do not think, shows how good they actually are,” Martin said. “We do not want to sleep on these guys and they came out swinging. They hit us with that first punch. We really had to step up after that first inning.”

In the first inning, Clear Lake snagged a 3-0 lead in the top half of the inning. However, the Wolverines responded with five runs on five singles in the bottom of the first to regain the lead.

Following three scoreless innings, the Wolverines continued their strong performance at the plate as cleanup hitter, junior Nick Reinicke started the fifth inning with a leadoff double.

Freshman pitcher Carson Costello hit an RBI single two at-bats later to put the Wolverines on top 6-3.

At the next at-bat, sophomore Cole McCumber hit a sacrifice fly ball to score freshman Colin Meester from third. After singles from sophomore Micah Walston and senior Devon Kollasch loaded the bases, junior Gus Varney hit a grand slam to put DNH on top 12-3.

“Hardly got out, but a grand slam is a grand slam,” Varney said. “I thought it had a chance, but once it went over I was just relieved.”

The Wolverines finished the Lions off in the bottom of the sixth as McCumber hit a walk off single to score Meester from third.

Costello pitched all six innings for DNH, recorded seven strike outs and allowed only five hits as the Lions scored three unearned runs.

Martin said he liked the consistency which the freshman pitcher demonstrated in the win.

“Even when we make mistakes, he does not put his head down,” Martin said. “He just sticks with what he knows and what he does best--throw strikes.”

After the win, Martin said the Wolverines possess a high level of confidence as their win total continues to climb.

“I learned they can still battle,” Martin said. “It has been awhile since we have been down three in the first inning. So, I learned that they can continue to fight even if it is the first inning.”

Varney expanded on his coach’s comments, explaining that a mix of youth and experience have allowed the Wolverines to get out to their hot start.

“We have a lot of confidence,” Varney said. “We are 15-0 now. We have a lot of experience and a lot of new guys stepping up. It has been really good so far.”

Varney also added that the conference-leading Wolverines do not focus on their perfect record.

“We are taking it day by day,” Varney said. “Just trying to win each game and not focus on that...We all have a fun time together.”

Dike-New Hartford rounds out the week with a road contest against the (8-2) Grundy Center Spartans on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and a home game against (6-5) Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday at 7 p.m.

Linescore

Dike-New Hartford 13, Clear Lake 3

Clear Lake;300;000;0 -- 3;5;0

Dike-New Hartford;500;071;0 -- 13;15;2

Titan Schmitt, C. Neuberger (2) and Hudson Smith. Carson Costello and Nick Reinicke. WP – Costello. LP –Schmitt. 2B – DNH: Reinicke. HR – DNH: Varney.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0