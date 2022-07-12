Wolverines erase seven-run deficit, Textor brothers play hero in substate triumph over Osage

MASON CITY – Wil Textor was the reason Dike-New Hartford's baseball team dug itself into an early hole.

He got the ball to start the game on the mound and let seven runs and seven hits scatter across the field on Tuesday night to put his bunch into a 7-0 deficit.

They came out and shelled me," Textor mentioned. "They hit the crap out of the ball. They are good team."

Textor got the last laugh.

His game-winning bases loaded RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning completed a miraculous comeback by the seventh-ranked Wolverines as they triumphed over Osage 11-10 in the Class 2A Substate 3 championship at Roosevelt Field in Mason City.

"Just put the ball in play and don’t ground into a double play," Textor said. "That was my main fear, I’ve grounded into a lot of double plays this year. I got the job done and that is all that matters.

"I was like, perfect."

It marks the second trip to the state tournament in three years for D-NH (26-3) and the first for first-year head coach Jordan Martin. It will learn its quarterfinal opponent on Wednesday following a seeding meeting.

The state tourney is back at Merchants Park in Carroll and the Wolverines will play on Tuesday.

"The kids battled and just shows how tough they are and how tough they have been all season," Martin said.

For Textor, he was a freshman the last time D-NH qualified for the state tournament. This will be his first time playing in Carroll in his prep career for baseball.

"Don’t even know what to say right now, it is awesome," he said.

Tuesday's contest came down to who was at bat last. And on this night, it belonged to the Wolverines.

Underclassmen Carson Costello and Micah Walston worked back-to-back walks against Green Devils relief pitcher Carson Naastrom to open the bottom of the seventh in a 10-10 ballgame.

Cole McCumber laid down a SAC bunt that moved the runners into scoring position. Then, Osage head coach Mike Henson made a call.

He decided to walk leadoff hitter Devon Kollasch and pitch to Textor, who was 3-for-4 at the plate before his final at-bat.

"I was going back and forth and I still think it is the right call, you got to set up that force play at home," Henson said. "There's a lot more options to win and much tougher play at the plate if we don't."

Textor proved it wasn't.

He laced a single up the middle and sent D-NH into a frenzy behind first base. He finished 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs and was a part of a dangerous one-through-four part of its lineup.

Devon Kollasch, Gus Varney and Nick Reinicke joined Textor in combining for nine hits and eight RBIs.

"Our main thing this year is stay positive no matter what," Textor said. "We never get down ourselves, get down on each other. We pick each other up the whole game and at the end it all works out."

For a while, nothing seemed to work.

Dike-New Hartford trailed 8-2 after the first two innings and it turned to the younger Textor, Lewis. The freshman southpaw came in with the responsibility to hold Osage's offense down.

He did that and then-some.

Lewis allowed just two runs, both in the fourth inning, and allowed just one runner to reach scoring position after the Wolverines tied the game at 10 on the strength of a five-run fourth.

"My brother, he was throwing strikes and they just hit it," Lewis said. "I had to locate against a great team like that."

And D-NH helped him out with plenty of run support.

Three straight doubles, the last two by Varney and Reinicke plated the three runs to cut its deficit from 8-2 to 8-5. Then came the five-run fourth that squared the game.

Nearly batting around its lineup, Kollasch soared an RBI double deep to center field to make it 10-7, Varney scored on a wild pitch, Reinicke registered an RBI groundout and Lewis tied the game with an RBI single.

"I just told my guys we needed to calm down a little bit," Martin said. "We hadn’t had a chance to hit yet. I knew we could go up there and scratch across a few runs. That is exactly what we did.

"We haven’t gotten behind a lot but when we have we have battled. So, we definitely have been in that situation before, just not as extreme."

Wil summed up the night for him and his younger brother fittingly during the celebration with the banner, family and friends.

"He is never going to let me hear the end of it. A win is a win. If he is a hero, if I am the hero it doesn’t matter," Wil said. "Tonight we were both kind of the hero so it is all good."

Now, the Wolverines aim to take this triumphant victory into Merchants Park and reel off three more wins to claim a state title. Class 2A is deep and talented with three-time defending state champion Van Meter plus stout teams in Cascade, Dyersville Beckman and Estherville-Lincoln Central.

Don't think D-NH won't be feeling confident next week.

"It is big thing because it doesn’t happen to often but we made it happen," Lewis said. "It just feels great. I couldn’t have got it done without them, my teammates."