Willmar, Waterloo exchange haymakers atop Minnesota-Iowa Pod

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Waterloo Bucks responded from a Friday blowout loss with a convincing 13-6 win over Willmar Saturday afternoon in Willmar.

Veteran Patrick Ferguson led the Bucks will four hits, including a double, home run and four RBI. Waterloo leadoff hitter Xane Washington tripled, scored twice and drove in three.

In total, the Bucks scored multiple runs in four separate innings after facing a 3-1 first inning deficit.

Waterloo pitcher Beau Baldo improved to 3-0 after allowing just one run in three innings of relief.

Willmar (14-7) leads over Waterloo (13-8) by just one game atop the Minnesota-Iowa Pod standings.

FridayThe Willmar Stingers stung Waterloo with nine runs in the first three innings en route to an 18-7 throttling of the Bucks Friday night.

Jayson Newman led the charge for the Stingers. Newman finished with four hits, including six RBIs and three runs scored.

Waterloo ran through three different pitchers over the opening five innings before Jack Radford threw a pair of scoreless innings in relief.