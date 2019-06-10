WATERLOO -- Carter Schulte's Waterloo West teammates gave him four runs in the bottom of the first inning Monday.
The Wahawks gave Schulte another four runs in the second and those were just a bonus for the hard-throwing sophomore who touched 88 miles per hour during winter workouts.
With an 8-0 cushion, Schulte carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before a leadoff single by Mason Behn broke up the no-no, but Schulte's effort allowed West to earn a split with Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Danny Van Syoc Field.
"We got all the runs early, and it is easier to pitch with a lead," Schulte said. "And, they were hitting a lot of balls to my fielders and we made a lot of plays."
Schulte allowed four baserunners. The worst trouble he got into was in the second when he hit the leadoff batter and the second reach on catcher's interference. A fielder's choice advanced the runners to second and third, but Schulte struck out Ronald Gavin-Black and Max White to end the threat.
The Wahawks erased a one-out walk with a double play in the fourth, and reliever Mitch Fordyce, who replaced Schulte after the leadoff single, induced a game-ending double play.
Fordyce was also hot at the plate as he went 4-for-7 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs in the doubleheader.
You have free articles remaining.
"I definitely trust our fielders, they made a lot of plays today," Schulte added. "That was a big win to boost our confidence going into the rest of the season. We needed that."
Mitch Fordyce and Sam Moore had run-scoring hits in the first inning and Luke Fordyce drove in another with a triple while Chase Pabst gave West a 4-0 lead. In the second, Colby Adams delivered a run-scoring double, and Mitch Fordyce ripped a triple that scored another run.
That was all the offense Schulte needed as West (5-8) cruised.
"Carter did his job tonight," West assistant coach Ryan Hunter said. "He did a really nice job. He got ahead with his fastball. His curveball wasn't the best tonight, but when you show it and you compete with it a little bit they have to respect that."
Kennedy (4-10) took advantage of some wild pitching by West to build a 7-1 lead through two innings in the opener. The Wahawks battled back late, highlighted by back-to-back-to-back doubles by Ben Melcher, Mitch Fordyce and Moore. But in the end, the slow start hurt as Kennedy took the opener, 10-4.
"We as a team have to figure out how to show up in game one," Hunter said. "If we can figure that out, I think we'll be a lot happier."
West played without head coach Chad Crosby, who was in Minnesota with his brother, who was involved in a motorcycle accident with a deer over the weekend. The Wahawks have also been without centerfielder and top hitter Noah Susong, who suffered a dislocated finger May 31 against Iowa City Liberty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.